Santa Fe Desert Chorale has been on the same mission every year for decades: To take standout singers from across the country and meld their voices as one.

Joshua Habermann, entering his 15th season at the helm of Desert Chorale, says he is greeted by confusion from the public about what the chamber choir does.

In harmony

Joshua Habermann leads the group through a wide-ranging repertoire. Photo Tira Howard/courtesy Santa Fe Desert Chorale
This season features composer Kile Smith. 

