You’ve seen biopics about athletes, musicians, and political leaders who changed the course of history. But have you ever seen one about the purported creator of a snack chip flavoring?

Flamin’ Hot, a new feature directed by Eva Longoria that was largely shot in New Mexico, takes a novel approach to a biographical film: to introduce a person whose name you may not know but who may have influenced your snack habits.

Hot stuff

Jesse Garcia portrays Richard Montañez in the Flamin’ Hot film. The actor attended the local screening on May 12 at Violet Crown in Santa Fe.
Hot stuff

Annie Gonzalez stars as Judy Montañez in the Flamin’ Hot film. The actor attended the local screening on May 12 at Violet Crown in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you