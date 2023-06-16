Home cooks

Martín Rios sent his youngest child off to college with a cookbook. It wasn’t the official cookbook he wrote for his acclaimed Restaurant Martin in Santa Fe, but rather a collection of recipes just for her. It was a collection of dishes she could make at school. His youngest, Anneliese, and her sister, Emma, grew up at the restaurant, and every day, their father made food for them. Kid food.
“Quesadillas are their favorite,” Martín says. (See sidebar for a recipe from Anneliese’s cookbook.) But unlike most other dads, he also made bagels (from scratch) and cream cheese, pasta, and breaded fish. Those items were not on his restaurant menu, with the exception of salads. “They both love the salads,” he says.
For Anneliese and Emma, coming home from school didn’t mean riding the school bus or carpooling back to the family home in Tesuque. They got dropped off at the restaurant. “We decided not to go the nanny route,” says Jennifer Rios, their mother, who is general manager of the family business. “It was a parenting decision. I knew where they were and liked having them so close. But they basically grew up in a dungeon.”
Anneliese didn’t see her home-away-from-home as a dungeon. “There was an office in the basement, and my parents set it up like a mini-playroom,” she says. “There was a TV, a futon, a lot of coloring books and nail polish. We definitely spent more time there than at our own house.” Once they were old enough to have smartphones, they would take a lot of selfies and send them to their parents upstairs.
“On school nights, we would rarely leave the restaurant before 10,” Jennifer says. “I can remember Anneliese sleeping on top of a row of barstools. Martín would pick her up, and we would go home.”
Martín admits that even though his daughters were nearby, he missed them. “A lot of the time, I’d be cooking upstairs, thinking about my kids downstairs,” he says. “When there was a break, I’d make a point of checking on them. The rule was homework first, then TV or computer. I regret missing a lot of soccer games, school performances, and other things the girls were involved in. But I think having all of us in the restaurant every night brought us closer as a family. We have a bond, and they understand how hard we work.”
Jennifer had a rule about her daughters working at the restaurant: They had to be tall enough to see over the host stand. When Emma began hostessing, Anneliese was suddenly on her own downstairs — so they got a puppy. “My mother kind of enjoyed when we’d wander through the dining room,” she says. “The customers found it charming.”
Once she was tall enough, Anneliese was happy to join the staff. “I love hostessing,” she says. “I’m very outgoing. I like to be able to interact with everyone who comes in. I love seeing the regulars.”
And they pitch in wherever they’re needed: One Thanksgiving, both daughters were enlisted to help bring meals out to the diners. “My dad filled the plates so full that they must have weighed 50 pounds each,” Anneliese says. “It was all I could do to carry one plate.”
Emma, who is 3½ years older than her sister, lives in Southern California where she works as a social worker. Anneliese graduated in May from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where she majored in film studies and psychology. At Lehigh, she realized that she tended to make friends with people who are older than she is. “Working at [my parents’] restaurant, I got really good at talking to adults. My best friend during school was a server at the restaurant who was 20 years older than me,” she says.
However, neither daughter plans to go into the restaurant business. “We never really had holidays,” says Anneliese. “Our tradition is working. On New Year’s Eve, we would celebrate at an empty booth at 1 a.m.”
“Sometimes I wish I had become an architect,” Martín says. “Worked 9 to 5. Got to come home and have dinner with my family every night.”
But Jennifer says their dream was always to have a restaurant. She was working on an MBA from Georgetown University and met her future husband during a summer internship at the Eldorado Hotel, where Martín worked for 15 years.
Martín grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, the only child of eight in his family to graduate from high school. He moved to Santa Fe as a teenager and attended Santa Fe High, where, in those days, an assigned translator would sit next to him and repeat in Spanish everything the teacher was saying. With his wife’s encouragement, he went back to school at age 30, and later graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, after working his way up at several local restaurant kitchens. They opened Restaurant Martin in 2009. He has been nominated for a James Beard award for top chef in the Southwest Region nine times.
For Anneliese, the ideal job would be something she creates herself. “I need to have constant change. I don’t want to be doing the same thing over and over,” she says.
When she was younger, she would occasionally get jealous of her friends with “normal” childhoods, but now, she says, her respect for her parents has only grown. “My dad creates new menus every month,” she says. “He is always researching new recipes, always trying new things. He works incredibly hard.”
In addition to serving as the manager at Restaurant Martin, Jennifer is board president at the Horse Shelter, which rescues abused, abandoned, and neglected horses in New Mexico.
Anneliese is home for the summer, but regular customers at Restaurant Martin will only see her make a few cameo appearances at the host stand.
“My daughter will be working in After Care at Temple Beth Shalom, where she attended preschool,” Jennifer says of Anneliese’s plan for the summer. “I assumed she would work with us, but she told me, ‘Mom, I need to have something on my resume besides restaurant work.’”