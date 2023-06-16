Martín Rios sent his youngest child off to college with a cookbook. It wasn’t the official cookbook he wrote for his acclaimed Restaurant Martin in Santa Fe, but rather a collection of recipes just for her. It was a collection of dishes she could make at school. His youngest, Anneliese, and her sister, Emma, grew up at the restaurant, and every day, their father made food for them. Kid food.

060923_LS_MartinRios_2.jpg

Martin Rios, owner of Restaurant Martin, poses for a portrait with his daughter Anneliese Rios, 22, at the restaurant on Friday, June 9, 2023. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Home cooks

Chef Martín Rios, who’s received nine James Beard Award nominations, frequently changes his menus. Photo Gabriella Marks; courtesy Restaurant Martin