Hidden figures

When historian and author Nancy Bartlit began delivering talks about Santa Fe’s internment camp in 2005, it had been 59 years since Japanese American men were forcibly detained there — part of a dark chapter in the nation’s immigration, war, and civil rights histories.
Now it has been more than 75 years, and Bartlit, the president of the Los Alamos Historical Society, is keenly aware of the need to make sure their stories aren’t lost to time. She’ll deliver the latest version of her ongoing talk, “The Santa Fe Internment Camp (1942-1946) in the Shadow of Los Alamos,” on Thursday, May 18, at the Santa Fe Public Library’s Main Branch.
Following Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the U.S. rounded up Japanese American men for fear they were more loyal to Japan and might act on Japan’s behalf even though many had lived in the U.S. for years or decades. They were ripped from the lives they’d created in the United States and taken to remote camps, while the lives, friendships, and businesses they’d known and built were left to wither and die hundreds of miles away.
Most of these Japanese Americans, who were not allowed citizenship, lived on the West Coast or in Hawaii, and were taken inland to places like Arizona and Wyoming, Bartlit says.
To put the betrayal in clear perspective: “Some of them were World War I veterans who fought for America,” she says, while others had sons fighting for the U.S. in World War II. “They came to Santa Fe, and they had a 15-minute hearing about themselves with no attorney, no one to speak on their behalf.”
Considering the men were viewed as potential spies, Bartlit says, it’s ironic that they were detained about 35 miles from one of the greatest secrets in U.S. history: the development of the atomic bomb in Los Alamos. The camp was administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, which might not have been privy to what was happening at the same time up the hill.
Bartlit’s discussion comes about two months before the July 21 release of the film Oppenheimer, which will depict a very different set of events happening one county away.
She last gave the talk in 2021, before the pandemic forced a break, and the large crowds who show up sometimes surprise her.
“The reason is that [attendees] don’t know about the camp, or they’ve moved to New Mexico, and they’re surprised that there was a camp that far inland,” Bartlit says.
Indeed, it’s about 850 miles from downtown Santa Fe to downtown Los Angeles — and that’s via interstate highways, which didn’t exist in the 1940s. Detainees arrived in Santa Fe via train, which came right to the camp about 2.5 miles northwest of the city center.
A marker at Frank S. Ortiz Park is the only remaining indication that 4,555 men had been detained on the site between 1942 and 1946.
Bartlit doesn’t mince words when describing how lives were ripped apart.
“I consider what America did to the Japanese Americans like developers taking a piece of ground and bulldozing all the trees, and then they decide where the houses and road should go,” Bartlit says. “And then they plant new trees; they totally destroyed what was there. They don’t pay any attention to what kind of tree that they’re destroying.”
While life at the Santa Fe camp was tedious, she says, it was considered one of the most tolerable camps. The reason, Bartlit says, is that it was run by the Immigration and Naturalization Service and not the military.
“They were firm, but they also would do good things,” she says of the camp’s operators. “The camp had different softball and [baseball] teams. They had all kinds of different entertainment, sports and music, and educational things.”
Detainees grew vegetables, which they were able to trade for rice and other foods. In fact, Bartlit speculates that part of the reason the nation turned on Japanese Americans was jealousy over their success as farmers.
The combination of distrustful jealousy of a minority group and detainees being transported on trains against their will might evoke images of another horror happening in the 1940s. As distasteful as Bartlit finds the treatment of Japanese Americans at the time, she cautions against drawing parallels between the internment camps and the Holocaust.
“These men were not pushed into trains like cattle,” she says. “They were given food. There was never any intent to harm them.”
After studying history at Smith College in Massachusetts, Bartlit taught for two years in Japan. That fueled a fascination with the nation’s people and culture that would endure the rest of her life. She began delivering talks about the camp following the publication of the book Silent Voices of World War II (Sunstone Press, 2005), which she co-wrote with Everett M. Rogers.
The culture and the era likely kept Japanese Americans from speaking out following blatantly racist treatment, Bartlit says.
“The Japanese came back, and they were ashamed of their experience,” she says, adding, “the older generation just didn’t talk about it.”