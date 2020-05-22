Oklahoma-based artist Marilyn Artus has deep roots in the United States: The men and women of her family were among the first to call it home.
But growing up in the 1970s and '80s, she saw few women in the history books that she could call role models. As the adult artist, who explores women’s issues and those for minorities and women of color, she discovered the suffragettes.
“I have a family legacy that has actively participated in the American dream since its founding,” she says on herflag.com. “I want to continue my family legacy of service through my art-making, by honoring this upcoming important anniversary in American History, voting for women.”
That evolved into Her celebration of the 100th anniversary: an 18-by-26-foot flag. Each artists’ work becomes the stripe that represents their state. Artist Laurie Garcia Colvin (laurelgarciacolvin.com) created the stripe that represents New Mexico.
But because of health concerns, Artus has canceled her tour, including her appearance in New Mexico (part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ yearlong tribute to the ratification). See the stitching of New Mexico stripe onto the flag on Facebook at @herflag2020. New Mexican poet Michelle Otero reads a poem at the online event as well.
