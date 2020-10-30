Haunted Northern New Mexico

I’ve never seen a ghost, and I’m not sure I’d want to. But I do believe in them. If I were to encounter one, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened here in Santa Fe. After all, the city’s history goes back more than 400 years.
The closest I ever came to an experience with the paranormal was on a blustery night in April 2013. I’d just arrived home from working at Pasatiempo, and I was walking across the parking lot toward my apartment on Camino Capitan when I had the distinct impression that someone was walking directly behind me. I didn’t hear any footsteps. I just felt a cold, malevolent presence. I looked, but there was no one there — no neighbors about, not even the usual barking dogs. It felt desolate. A chill raced up my spine, and I found myself racing to my door, finding solace only when it was firmly closed behind me.
Other locals have more explicit ghost stories to share. Regardless of whether or not you believe in ghosts, the tellers of these tales surely do. And some of them even take them for granted. Some ghosts will frighten you. Others are more mischievous and playful. And some are even helpful. Pasatiempo invites you to meet some of these Earth-bound spirits, who cling to the places they inhabited in life, and make up your own minds. — Michael Abatemarco
