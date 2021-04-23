Happy Bard-Day to You!

William Shakespeare’s birthday is on or around April 23 (the exact date is uncertain), and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington is hosting an all-day, online party on the 23rd for Bardolators near and far. Via the Folger’s YouTube channel, you can watch their magic-filled and highly acclaimed 2008 production of Macbeth, co-directed by Teller, of Penn and Teller fame. There’s also a new coronavirus- inspired production of Romeo and Juliet from London’s National Theatre, airing locally on KNME-5.1 at 9 p.m.
You can learn how to make your own Elizabethan ruff, the ultra-fancy ruffled collar that denoted wealth and status. (Perfect for return-to-the-office wearing.) Why not brush up on your Shakespeare trivia by learning some of the 80 different ways his last name has been spelled? For details on these and more celebratory ideas, visit folger.edu/events/shakespeare-birthday-party-at-home. Revelers are encouraged to share their April 23 activities on social media with the hashtag #ShareYourShakespeare.
