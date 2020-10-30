Halloween events

This year the scariest thing about Halloween may be CoVid-19. But that doesn’t mean you can’t revel in the holiday at a distance.
THE MUMMY AT MYSTERY MANSION
Talewise’s (formally ScienceTellers) interactive, animated story, viewable on demand for one year. Visit the website for free video link and details. santafelibrary.org
ZOOM BOO: SPOOKY STORIES
Adobe Theater presents dramatic readings suitable for children age 8 and up; Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven and The Tell Tale Heart Little and James Witcomb Riley’s Little Orphant Annie; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31; no charge. Register online or by phone; 505-898-9222, adobetheater.org
HALLOWEEN STORYTIME
An encore recording of storytellers Carol and Jim McGiffin; 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; view on Zoom and Facebook; no charge. collectedworksbookstore.com/events
HALLOWEEN BASH
Meow Wolf’s Halloween Bash features a live performance by drag troupe Saints Ball, followed by a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Motorama at the Downs, The Downs of Santa Fe, 27475 W. Frontage Rd. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, gates open at 5 p.m. Admission $30-$50 in advance only; eventbrite.com/o/motorama-at-the-downs-santa-fe-30858889653. Call 505-375-1390 or email motorama.events@gmail.com for details.
