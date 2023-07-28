Guiding light

One way to appreciate Traditional Spanish Market in Santa Fe is to stop, take a deep breath, look at the panorama of art and artists before you — realize that in this moment, you are entering a sacred space. Beyond the obvious beauty of the pieces — the glittering of stones and silver, the feel of smooth wood on handcrafted furniture, the joyous needlework of colcha embroidery — there is a world of devotional art and a deep belief in saints who help, protect, teach, and inspire the artists.

Santa Fe santera Arlene Cisneros Sena, who has created hauntingly lifelike images of saints for three decades, explains what makes the market so special: “In this little spot in the whole world resides a unique culture — we have our own language, food, music, and our artwork. We are trying to share it, and to carry it forward and pass it on to younger generations at Spanish Market.”

Analisa’s stylish nails don’t get in the way of her retablo painting. Photo Paul Ross
A second generation artist, Mya creates sensitive retablos and has been an award winner at Spanish Market. Photo Paul Ross
Josh executes fine brushwork on a retablo he’s creating with the help of his father. Photo Paul Ross
Josh Rivera has placed first in the Traditional Spanish Market’s youth division almost every year he has participated and won Best of Show in 2019. In addition to retablos, he makes bultos and works in precious metals. Photo Paul Ross

