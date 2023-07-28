Guiding light

One way to appreciate Traditional Spanish Market in Santa Fe is to stop, take a deep breath, look at the panorama of art and artists before you — realize that in this moment, you are entering a sacred space. Beyond the obvious beauty of the pieces — the glittering of stones and silver, the feel of smooth wood on handcrafted furniture, the joyous needlework of colcha embroidery — there is a world of devotional art and a deep belief in saints who help, protect, teach, and inspire the artists.
Santa Fe santera Arlene Cisneros Sena, who has created hauntingly lifelike images of saints for three decades, explains what makes the market so special: “In this little spot in the whole world resides a unique culture — we have our own language, food, music, and our artwork. We are trying to share it, and to carry it forward and pass it on to younger generations at Spanish Market.”
She explains that the three-dimensional bultos (sculptures), two-dimensional retablos (paintings on wood), and reredos (altar screens) that have been offered at the market for 71 years are not just art; they are also devotional pieces, created for prayer or petition. And one of the most fascinating aspects of the weekend immersion in Hispanic arts is that a select group of master artisans sell their work near tables where their children (aged 7 to 17) offer the art they created under the tutelage of their parents. It’s a family-centered way to keep the faith and traditions alive.
Divine intervention
Adrian Montoya, his daughter Mya, 14, and his niece Analisa Encinias, 16, gather around the dining room table at the Montoyas’ Albuquerque home, painting their carved retablos. Montoya, who works as a crime scene specialist with the Albuquerque Police Department, says his art helps him decompress from his intense job.
“Art brings me peace,” he says, as the girls listen attentively. “All the worries are taken away by the saint I am painting that day. Sometimes the wood or the pieces themselves talk to me and tell me which saint should go on them. It’s a form of prayer for me. When I start to paint, I’ll ask the saint to guide me and help me to bring them out. San Ysidro is one of my favorites because of his connection to the farmers. Without the farmers, we don’t have anything.”
The day I visit, the girls have meticulously applied makeup because they’ve been told that they and their work will be photographed. Analisa, who is confident and outgoing, sports inch-and-a-half long acrylic nails that she claims don’t interfere with the retablos she has been selling at Spanish Market for 11 years. Besides painting, she is passionate about culinary arts, and likes to cook Italian, Chinese, and Mexican food. “I even made dumplings,” she says, proud of both her contemporary and traditional accomplishments.
When she was 6 or 7, her mother explained to her what her uncle was doing. He started teaching her about each saint and about natural pigment paints and how to carve the wood for the retablos. It brought her closer to her religion. “Mary and San Pascual are my favorites,” she says with a grin. “He’s the patron saint of kitchens and cooks.” As she paints, Montoya silently observes her and then gently makes a suggestion about a color and a line. “It takes time for the girls to develop their own style. I learn patience from them,” he admits.
Last year, Analisa won the market’s Archbishop Award for her altar piece depicting Mary’s life story, which included the holy family, the crucifixion of her son, and her presence with him at that time.
Mya, who is somewhat shy, is deeply influenced by her dad’s work. When she was very young, she watched him making retablos and asked him if she could help paint a saint. “He taught me how to draw a face. The brow and nose are a backwards number 2; the jawline is a backwards J, and the ear is a 3,” she says. “He also taught me to look in the mirror and try to connect the jawline and the neck. I mostly take after my dad — how he does color and combines different colors.”
At the market last year, Mya sold about 15 paintings. She also earned first and second place ribbons in the youth division for a retablo and a painting on hide. Her style is delicate, flowing, and she often employs light pastel colors.
“Saint Francis is my favorite because he is the patron saint of animals, and I have four dogs, a turtle, and a cat,” she explains. She adds that making art motivates her, keeps her busy, and helps her grow. “The stronger my connection is to my religion and culture, the stronger I can be as a person. I read about the saints before depicting them. When I paint Saint Michael, he’s taking down whatever is making him less strong — the devil, temptation, doing things you shouldn’t be doing, failure.”
Montoya teaches the girls that the saints were actual people. “They weren’t perfect or saintly … but they turned over a new leaf. They got there by their faith in Jesus, and they set an example. Santeros and santeras are the storytellers of the saints and their lives.”
He learned from two older friends — Cruz Flores and Margarito Mondragon — in Las Vegas, where he grew up. They taught him that the early settlers needed something to help their families. “If someone was dying, for example, they could make a Saint Joseph for a happy death,” he says. “They brought large paintings with them, but they were too hard to transport so that’s when hide paintings happened. And retablos were a way to make something fancy, to look like the big oil paintings. But they made them in their own styles.”
Today’s artists still do.
Made of metal
Josh Rivera, 17, sits down to paint a retablo at the family table that was made by his great-grandfather. He’s full of energy even though he has just finished a day’s work taking care of kids at a community center. He has big, brown eyes and an endearing, sensitive nature, but no one messes with him. Trained in kickboxing, his strength recently came in handy when he intervened to save a woman from her abusive husband.
As Josh paints, his father, Felipe Rivera, looks on and offers a gentle suggestion about the coloring of the background. “My father took me to his carving groups and started teaching me when I was 7,” Josh explains. “I have ADHD, and I have music on when I do art — I like A Tribe Called Quest — and the big noise helps me focus and get in the zone.”
Like Josh, his father is also motivated to help others. His agency provides occupational therapy in schools for people with developmental difficulties. When it comes to art, he says, “I’m not great at the selling part. When he was little, Josh sent me customers. He would meet people and tell them to buy from his dad.”
Josh has placed first in the market’s youth division almost every year he has participated and won Best of Show in 2019. In addition to retablos, he makes bultos and works in precious metals. “Maybe I won’t be an artist to make a living,” he muses, “but it will be a prominent hobby.”
The elder Rivera proudly says that his heritage is Spanish and Apache and his lineage includes many artists. His own explorations in art started with retablos, followed by bultos, and then he started creating earrings and crowns for his saints.
“My dad told me stories about the saints,” Felipe explains. “And I tell the kids [he is currently teaching eight of the entrants in youth market] to research the saints and learn who they are. I’m also teaching techniques and religion. I’m teaching so much that I haven’t been very productive myself lately. It fulfills me to do my part to guide the next generation. Maybe half the kids I’m mentoring will be doing this in 10 or 20 years.”
When he is stressed out, creating art and working with his hands relaxes and focuses him on the saints. Like his son, he has music or TV on to help ease his mind and “take away thoughts from my brain,” he says. “If I’m in a bad frame of mind, I don’t do it. I have to be in the right space.”
In the studio adjacent to his home in Peralta, about 20 miles south of Albuquerque, Rivera does metal stamping, tufa (a soft, porous volcanic rock) casting, and makes filigree earrings and rings. He acknowledges those who taught him — such as Ralph Sena and Daryl Begay. He holds up a work in progress: Saint Cecilia, whose arms were carved to hold a violin. “But if I move her hands, I may make her a filigree harp instead.” Josh works in the studio alongside his father, learning hand stamping and nurturing his current predilection for doing filigree and making jewelry. ◀
Judith Fein is an award-winning travel journalist who has contributed to 130 international publications. She has been collecting traditional and contemporary Hispanic art for 30 years.