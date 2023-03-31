The Mogollon jar is at least 700 years old, and with her fingers, Tara Gatewood (Shirr-whip Tui/Isleta/ Diné) explores its creases and grooves. Her fingertips are tracing the paths of the potter, and for a moment, she’s transported back in time and participating in a conversation with her ancestors.

Gatewood, one of 60 community curators involved in the School for Advanced Research’s Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery exhibition, says the artifacts involved are more like a time capsule in that they affirm much of what she’s been taught about her heritage through the years.

Grounded in clay, rooted in tradition

Matthew Martinez (Ohkay Owingeh), photo W. Hank Beckerhoff
Greg Garcia (Santa Clara/Ohkay Owingeh), lidded turtle figure (c. 1982–85), clay, SAR.2007-1-413, from the collection of School for Advanced Research 
Tara Gatewood (Shirr-whip Tui/Isleta/Diné), photo courtesy Vilcek Foundation
Isleta Jar (c. 1880–1920), clay and paint, IAF.869, from the collection of School for Advanced Research