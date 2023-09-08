Good vibes

Stefon Harris counts among his many roles those of vibraphonist, educator, entrepreneur, husband, and father. The list, in fact, goes on — to such length that he will, with brutal regularity, feel the need to unwind. And when he does, he retreats to the spacious living quarters in his suburban New Jersey home.

In the subterranean workspace below his living quarters is where the atmosphere changes. The space is tight — his vibraphone vying for room with a Mackie mixer, a couple of Yamaha studio speakers, and a Yamaha AvantGrand hybrid piano. For the moment, the marimba is packed up.

But this space — with its oversized portraits of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock gazing down from the wall — is where Harris finds inspiration. So it was no surprise when, on an August afternoon, he steps to the vibraphone, picks up his mallets, and without missing a beat, swings into a dazzlingly dexterous, freely improvised solo.

Key changes

