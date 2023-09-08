Good vibes

Stefon Harris counts among his many roles those of vibraphonist, educator, entrepreneur, husband, and father. The list, in fact, goes on — to such length that he will, with brutal regularity, feel the need to unwind. And when he does, he retreats to the spacious living quarters in his suburban New Jersey home.
In the subterranean workspace below his living quarters is where the atmosphere changes. The space is tight — his vibraphone vying for room with a Mackie mixer, a couple of Yamaha studio speakers, and a Yamaha AvantGrand hybrid piano. For the moment, the marimba is packed up.
But this space — with its oversized portraits of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock gazing down from the wall — is where Harris finds inspiration. So it was no surprise when, on an August afternoon, he steps to the vibraphone, picks up his mallets, and without missing a beat, swings into a dazzlingly dexterous, freely improvised solo.
The solo left no room for disputing the four-time Grammy-nominated Harris’ utter command of the instrument. But his technical abilities are the least of it. As he traverses the vibraphone’s three octaves, the force of his ideas and the emotion behind them match the brilliance of their execution, leaving little doubt that his mind is as agile as his hands — and both driven by a very big heart.
“The instrument is a medium, it’s a tool,” he says, glancing at the images of his jazz heroes on the wall. “The magic comes from inside the human being.”
At the Lensic Performing Arts Center, where he appears on September 15, he will reach deep inside for some newly minted reinterpretations. Joined by the redoubtable players in his band, Blackout — which includes Christian Sands on piano, Michael Olatuja on bass, and two original ensemble members, Casey Benjamin on saxophone and vocals, and Terreon Gully on drums — he will draw on tunes that are both meaningful to him and relevant to the history of popular music and jazz. All the tunes appear on his upcoming album, Legacy Dances.
“The concept is how we essentially dance what our cultural legacy is, and we just do it in a way our ancestors would be proud of,” he says. “So what I did with the album is to take some classic pieces of music, but do them in a way that is completely identifiable with Blackout.”
The set list draws on a wide range of sources, potentially extending from the work of stride pianists like Willie “the Lion” Smith to that of contemporary artists like Stevie Wonder. But the most salient source might be the standards associated with Louis Armstrong, who, more than half a century after his death, is still arguably the most globally recognizable figure jazz has ever produced.
Armstrong will be represented by tunes that bookend his performing career: “West End Blues” and “What a Wonderful World.” The former, which Armstrong released on record in 1928, helped establish jazz as an improvisatory art. The latter, which Armstrong released in 1967 and rerecorded in a more funkified version released in 1970, documents his final years as a revered storyteller.
That pattern of moving with the times while retaining the core of one’s identity — in Armstrong’s case maintaining his style and sensibility while evolving from hot young player to cool elder statesman — is what Harris says functioned as a guidepost for his approach to the reinterpretations.
Harris’ versions of Armstrong’s tunes are largely loyal to the originals, even as they make liberal use of advanced reharmonization — deploying, as he put it, “the types of chords that are indicative of our cultural influences today, almost to the extent that it becomes our music, our sound, which is what I think our ancestors left us with.”
Central to his concept is his use of devices not available during Armstrong’s time. Conspicuous among them is the vocoder, a voice synthesizer that, on “What a Wonderful World,” Benjamin uses to otherworldly effect, transforming his own formidable voice into an even more powerful instrument.
Introducing the vocoder and other tools into Blackout’s sonic environment “kind of just goes without saying,” Benjamin says. “We’re of the hip-hop generation. We’re used to having so many styles of music incorporated into our lifestyle.”
Benjamin’s vocals are so strong that they, coupled with Harris’s vibraphone, threaten to define the group’s sound. But drummer Gully emerges as the unsung hero. Constrained only by Harris’s lead sheets, he develops strategies for propelling the group, often in subtle and compelling ways. As he does, he gives expression to his straightforward vision of the desired end product.
“It is the music of now,” he says.
Harris can relate. Tied to his artistic pursuits, his educational endeavors are decidedly of the now. At Rutgers University, where he is a professor, he spearheads innovative approaches to teaching music to non-musicians. Outside of class, he is developing an app that could help democratize harmonic education for musicians.
The app, Harmony Cloud, offers algorithmically determined chord progressions, and possibly other material, with just a click of a mouse. Using Harris’s working version of the app, the solo he played on that August afternoon in his workspace was performed with the app’s bloodless but cleverly arrayed and lushly played chordal “accompaniment.” The effect was sublime.
Of course, Stefon Harris doesn’t represent the typical user. At age 50, his bona fides as perhaps the leading vibraphonist of his generation are secure. But those who aspire to play on that level — or any level — will at least have access to the tool. And it will be affordable.
“Part of my social mission is to create a deeper sense of equity in terms of access to high quality arts education,” he says, noting that today’s university costs would have been out of sight for him as a poor kid growing up in Albany, New York. “I’d rather put it in an app and give the same lessons I would give at any university.”