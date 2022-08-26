In a pivotal moment of the play God of Carnage, two arguing men realize they’ve got more in common than they had realized, creating an unexpected bond.
And while the play is a black comedy, the timeliness of that serious message — about overcoming imagined divisions — persuaded Nicholas Ballas to make it the fall season opener at the New Mexico Actors Lab.
The artistic director at the lab and the play’s director, Ballas says the play is a chance to explore issues such as tribalism, bullying, and identifying as a member of a group as small as a couple or as large as a political party.
The plot of God of Carnage centers around the conflict between two sets of parents after the child in one family knocks out two teeth of the child in the other at a public park. The adults meet at a Brooklyn, New York, apartment — the setting for the one-act, no intermission, 90-minute play — with plans to smooth things over. Instead, tensions escalate as they become embroiled in arguments about issues far larger than a playground disagreement, such as homophobia, sexism, and racism.
The facade cracks as the boys’ fathers are circling each other “to see who the top dog is going to be,” Ballas says.
“Then they hit upon this moment of discovery where they both realize that they belonged to gangs when they were kids. Gangs with a small G, not like the Crips and the Bloods. Like little gangs that you had in your neighborhood, that kind of stuff.”
The shift in mood is palpable, Ballas says.
“It’s a moment of bonding between them, and you kind of see that moment of inception,” he says. “It’s like, wow. That’s remarkable, how that just worked.”
The play traces bullying to its source, Ballas says.
“This is ultimately a play about families protecting their kids — and how superimposing these almost quasi-legal kinds of structures on the kids is like … I mean, you can’t expect kids to act like adults, but then all of a sudden, you see adults acting like kids, and you get it,” he says. “So that’s where these [bullying] kids come from.”
With such serious themes addressed, one might wonder where the comedy comes in. Vanessa Rios y Valles, who portrays perturbed mother Veronica Novak, says the humor reveals itself not in the pages of the play but the interactions among actors. The other three involved are RJ Henkel, who portrays Veronica’s husband, Michael; Jody Durham, who plays Annette Raleigh; and Robert Nott, who plays Annette’s husband, Alan Raleigh. (Nott is a reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican.)
“I’ve known this play for a long time, and I’d only ever read it off the page. And it sort of never really struck me as that funny,” Rios y Valles says. “And now that I’m actually in it, embodying the characters and interacting with the others, it’s hilarious. I think it’s something that just sort of has to be seen.”
She describes her character as the play’s gatekeeper of civilized behavior — albeit a self-righteous one.
“When [Veronica] is faced with this other couple who don’t conform to her ideas about proper parenting, we see her good manners just start to crumble and the baser instincts of her human nature emerge,” Rios y Valles says.
Rios y Valles says Ballas has pushed the actors to do their best to maintain civility until a certain point in the play — “and then really let loose when things start to degrade. And once that happens, it’s like we’re on a roller coaster till the end.”
God of Carnage, which premiered in 2006, was written by French playwright Yasmina Reza. The characters’ names were Americanized for productions here, as was the location.
In a 2009 review, the New York Times states that God of Carnage “delivers the cathartic release of watching other people’s marriages go boom. A study in the tension between civilized surface and savage instinct, this play is itself a satisfyingly primitive entertainment with an intellectual veneer.”
Ballas estimates that he reads two or three plays a week, seeking material that will best showcase the lab’s actors. Occasionally, an objectionable scene will sink an otherwise suitable play.
That didn’t happen with God of Carnage, but one segment — in which Annette Raleigh projectile vomits across the stage, requiring cleanup and cologne-spraying — might not suit those with weak stomachs.
“I hate it when people say, ‘Oh, that’s the vomit play.’ No, it’s not the vomit play; it’s about tribalism and protecting your kids and this kind of stuff. But the vomit, I mean, people remember that stuff. You know, it’s not every day that you go to a play where there’s barf all over the stage.”
Rios y Valles agrees that the production is well-timed, adding that childish bullying behavior has become increasingly common among adults in public locations, such as meetings and airplanes.
“For me, the play has been bringing up this question in my mind over and over again: Just how strong, really, are the civilized structures that hold up our society?” she says. “And does it really take that much for people to start behaving badly and for everything to just fall apart?”