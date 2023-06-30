staff mug shot

Santa Fe New Mexican staff portrait of Mark Tiarks

If you’re a classical musician living in northern New Mexico, you can get a lot of work.

There are gigs with the Santa Fe Symphony, Santa Fe Pro Musica, the New Mexico Philharmonic, and Opera Southwest, as well as smaller ensembles like Chatter and the New Mexico Performing Arts Society. You might play in the pit for some of the Broadway touring productions that come to Popejoy Auditorium. You could also be hired during the summer by the Santa Fe Opera or the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.

It takes a lot of time as well as a lot of talent to do so, because playing the performances is just a fraction of what’s involved. There’s the never-ending practice to keep your skill level high, plus practicing your individual part prior to and after the first rehearsal. There are the rehearsals themselves, and depending on where you live, either driving from Albuquerque to Santa Fe for some of the rehearsals and performances or traveling the other direction if you live in Santa Fe. Oh, and don’t forget, you have to arrive early to warm up before the rehearsals and performances, which also takes time.

Recommended for you