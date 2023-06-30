If you’re a classical musician living in northern New Mexico, you can get a lot of work.
There are gigs with the Santa Fe Symphony, Santa Fe Pro Musica, the New Mexico Philharmonic, and Opera Southwest, as well as smaller ensembles like Chatter and the New Mexico Performing Arts Society. You might play in the pit for some of the Broadway touring productions that come to Popejoy Auditorium. You could also be hired during the summer by the Santa Fe Opera or the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
It takes a lot of time as well as a lot of talent to do so, because playing the performances is just a fraction of what’s involved. There’s the never-ending practice to keep your skill level high, plus practicing your individual part prior to and after the first rehearsal. There are the rehearsals themselves, and depending on where you live, either driving from Albuquerque to Santa Fe for some of the rehearsals and performances or traveling the other direction if you live in Santa Fe. Oh, and don’t forget, you have to arrive early to warm up before the rehearsals and performances, which also takes time.
Yes, you can keep busy, play a lot, and drive a lot. What you can’t do is earn much of a living this way. An instrumentalist who performs as a section player with Pro Musica, the Santa Fe Symphony, and the New Mexico Philharmonic will earn less than $20,000 in a typical year.
You’ve got to fund most of your healthcare yourself and try to build up some retirement savings on your own as well, since most of these gigs don’t offer a lot in the way of fringe benefits. Your frequent trips up and down I-25 involve not only time but the costs of driving. [The IRS says that 120-mile roundtrip you’re making for each rehearsal or performance costs $78.60.]
If you’re a parent, there are childcare costs. And then there are the expenses related to instrument maintenance and repair, which can add up quickly. You may still be paying those college loans too, since you may well have a graduate degree in performance as well as an undergrad.
Of course, any significant improvement in wages and benefits means a significant fiscal commitment from the organizations, many of which are still in a post-pandemic recovery mode for ticket sales.
The short-term prognosis shows mixed signals. The most encouraging aspect? Chatter is expanding its Santa Fe presence to weekly chamber music concerts, as opposed to monthly just a couple of years ago, thanks to audience growth. It’s part of a unique collaboration in which the Albuquerque-based chamber music collective will assume programming responsibilities for the underutilized gallery space at Santa Fe’s Center for Contemporary Arts.
On the flip side, at least for the time being, Pro Musica has reduced its signature orchestra series from nine performances last season to five in 2023-2024. Its visiting string quartet series continues with a strong program in the coming season, but it doesn’t employ local musicians. The holiday offerings which do are down from 14 concerts in 2019 to four this year.
Given the immense enjoyment that our classical musicians provide, especially in Santa Fe, their work in various education and outreach programs, and their importance to tourism, it would be in our best long-term interest to invest in them.
Some of our groups are now starting to look at different national models for cooperation, collaboration, and combination, which is a promising development. Creating a solution will also involve addressing support inequities between the groups. It won’t be easy, but it can be done, and it’s the right thing to do.
Future articles in Pasatiempo will explore these issues in more depth, while we continue coverage of the many compelling local events with feature stories and reviews.