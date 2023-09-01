For several weeks before Willie Lambert and I set off to see long-forgotten portions of Route 66, I allowed my imagination about the planned trip to run wild.

I envisioned something akin to an Indiana Jones sequel, in which Willie and I toted machetes through the Northern New Mexico “jungle,” fending off large snakes and fleeing rolling round boulders. This imagined journey culminated in Willie and me reaching a clearing with a rusting “Route 66” sign in the middle, with Willie turning to me and flashing a cocksure Harrison Ford half-smile.

Get some pics on Route 66

Brian Sandford

As it turned out, Willie’s guided journey didn’t involve hours of trudging in early August heat or facing down wild animals. Most of our seven-hour trip took place in the comfort of Willie’s truck.

