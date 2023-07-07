Get folksy

The annual International Folk Art Market brings a world of artisans and their works into a concentrated space where visitors can learn about other cultures and see artistry that spans the globe. While clearly the most popular activity is speaking to artists and purchasing their wares, it’s also a place to learn about the evolution of these arts and see their creators in action. To that end, visitors can check out the events at IFAM, which include a lecture series on topical issues affecting artists and art lovers around the world, special exhibitions, and demonstrations on everything from batik knot-tying techniques to workshops for children on traditional Japanese fan-making.
Pasatiempo talked to three notable artists who are participating in this year’s IFAM lecture series or demonstrations.
Ivy Ross: The big brain theory
Neuroaesthetics: Don’t let the big word intimidate you. It may be expressing something you’ve always felt but never have been able to articulate.
Ivy Ross, famed artist and executive and co-author of The New York Times bestseller Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us (Random House, 2023), says that she didn’t even know what neuroaesthetics meant when she began the book writing process.
Her co-author, scientist Susan Magsamen, was dedicated to spreading the word about how art and science work together to nourish our minds and our well-being. And the more Ross thought about it, she realized that it was a perfect encapsulation of what she’s always believed.
“Science is proving what a lot of us have always intuitively known,” says Ross, who will be one of the featured lecturers at the International Folk Art Market. “We’re actually wired to live that way because we are feeling beings first that learned how to think. We’re not thinking beings that learned how to feel. I think we’ve been optimizing for productivity since the Industrial Revolution, and we’ve pushed the making and the arts aside thinking that productivity would make us happy. I don’t think it’s worked.”
Ross, one of more than 100 creative luminaries attending IFAM, began her professional life as an artist, and her metalwork and jewelry designs are in the permanent collections of 12 international museums, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.
She later went back to school to complete the Professional Management Development Program at Harvard University, and today she works as the vice president of hardware design for Google. But it’s those two sides of her nature — the artistic side and the science-oriented side — that made her an ideal mind to work alongside Magsamen on Your Brain on Art.
“I was a maker so I really understand this connection between the hand and the mind,” she says. “I had more ideas than I had fingers, so I went to school to learn how to design and put my work on paper. That’s what kind of got me into the corporate world. But even in my current job at Google where I have hundreds of people working for me who mostly work on a computer, I’ll bring in a sculpturalist or someone who could actually start to get their hands dirty again in the making because there’s no substitute for that.”
Ross says the book — and lecturing here in Santa Fe — represents her worlds coming full circle. She can recall coming to New Mexico for the first time as a 14-year-old on a cross-country trip and says she had a heart-swelling moment as she stared out the car window.
Decades later, she came back to Santa Fe seeking that same fulfillment — and found it. Ross purchased a home here 25 years ago, and she’s kept it through many changes in her life. She’d be at IFAM, she says, even if she didn’t have an invitation to talk about her book. And that state of mind, she says, is part of what Your Brain on Art is about in the first place.
“When you walk around a fair like that, the storytelling that comes out through the making of these objects is so beautiful,” she says. “I love the fact that science has gotten us to understand that exercising 20 or 30 minutes a day is necessary for our health and well-being.
“What we are now proving is that making art 20 minutes a day — or beholding it — is also super-important for our health and well-being. There’s some statistic that if you participate in art for 45 minutes a month, you’ll live 10 years longer. So start making or start beholding.”
Lecture Series: Your Brain on Art: A Conversation and Book Signing With Author Ivy Ross and Trend Analyst Philip Fimmano
- 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8
- SITE Santa Fe
- 1606 Paseo de Peralta
Carla Fernández: Sew collaborative
There’s no tension between Carla Fernández and her philosophy.
Yes, the founder and namesake of a prominent Mexican fashion house wants you to enhance your life through the choices you make every day in dressing yourself. But she also wants to celebrate the techniques of Indigenous communities throughout her country and around the world.
Fernández, the creative director at her eponymous fashion house, says she doesn’t want to take too much credit for the designs she helps put out into the world. They are a collaboration of the best kind, she says, in that artisans use time-tested techniques wedded to modern-day design.
“It’s they who ask us as designers and collaborators to do new designs,” she says. “It’s very beautiful because it’s like a mirror that is changed.
“The artisan knows that he has the best ideas and techniques, and he just needs someone to work with doing new designs.”
Fernández and her designers work in a wide array of techniques and garments. They create capes and coats, trousers and tunics, blouses and ponchos. And on their website, you can search every garment by the technique the designers use to create them.
For Fernández, the final results are a love letter to her homeland in Mexico in that they honor the ways people have dressed for a thousand years and bring those ways into current day.
“The best designers in Mexico are the artisans,” she says. “Mexico has 68 living languages and from those languages, there are many diverse communities. It’s one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world after China and India, which are huge countries compared to Mexico. That’s the beauty and the diversity of Mexican craft.”
When she’s not working on a new garment, she says, Fernández plays the role of fashion detective. She visits (by invitation) different Indigenous communities throughout Mexico and surveys their techniques, later bringing those techniques to workshops around the world.
Part of the fun, she says, is observing how Mexican craftspeople make their garments and noting the similarities with makers from other cultures. Then she brings back even more ideas to the artists she knows and loves.
“That’s how creativity works. You’re like a sponge,” she says. “Your brain is focused on taking these beautiful experiences from around the world and translating that knowledge to your own knowledge. Then you make something that makes sense for your life experience.”
Fernández, who will be lecturing at IFAM, says she thanks her lucky stars to be able to experience the work of so many artists.
“When I go to fashion fairs around the world, it’s like another language,” she says. “People that go and buy at fashion fairs are frequently looking for something completely different. But what is very interesting is that when I go to the Folk Art Market, you can see that the artisans around us understand the complexity and the beauty and the ancestry of the techniques and the beauty of the designs. You’re fascinated that the garments have this story.”
Lecture Series: Heritage of Fashion Design: A Conversation With Fashion Designer Carla Fernández and Carolina Franco
- 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8
- SITE Santa Fe
- 1606 Paseo De Peralta
Marzena Dłużniewska: Making a scene
Marzena Dłużniewska wants to make sure that expectations are properly set.
You won’t see her create an original szopka Krakowska during her demonstration at IFAM. But that’s only because that would be close to impossible in the time allotted. Dłużniewska, an expert in the art of creating Polish nativity scenes, will do her best to demonstrate techniques passed down to her by her grandfather Marian Dłużniewska.
“I will demonstrate the most important stages of the technique, especially for my family tradition,” she says via an interpreter. “It will be something I do every day, but it will be a summary. It’s difficult to demonstrate because it can take hundreds or thousands of hours to employ this technique. It’s impossible to create a szopka as part of a demonstration.”
Dłużniewska isn’t speaking academically; she’s attempted that impossible activity. A few years ago, she and a few fellow craftspeople tried to create one szopka during a five-day festival. They did not finish in time; the project required extra effort to come to fruition. The artist says that the largest szopka Krakowska ever built stood around 15 feet tall, and it was created by a family of five who spent three years working on it.
The tallest szopka Krakowska that Dłużniewska ever created was even taller than she is; she made a dome of a famous Polish church for an exhibit at the Museum of Krakow that stood about eight feet tall. Her creation was complemented by several other szopkas that formed a Krakow cityscape.
“The people who went in the room felt like figurines in the szopka,” she says.
Dłużniewska will be sharing her artistic process during the artist demonstrations that are part of this year’s IFAM. Each of her creations begins as a drawing that is sized and scaled to the final product; then the three-dimensional figures are created out of cardboard, foil, and paper. Her techniques, Dłużniewska says, have taken her around the world.
UNESCO recognized the szopka Krakowska as part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2018, and Dłużniewska found herself demonstrating her artistic techniques all the way across the world in Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean.
There she was, thousands of miles from her home, showcasing techniques that have been in her family for generations. Behind the scenes, she says, the creation of her work is an arduous process that’s hard on the hands. But when she finds herself walking around her homeland, she’s inspired by the centuries of artisans around her.
“In my mind, I have many projects,” she says. “When I’m walking around Krakow and I observe Krakow monuments, I create in my mind many, many projects using the architecture.”
Demonstration by Marzena Dłużniewska
- 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8
- IFAM Market Stage
- 1612 Alcaldesa St.