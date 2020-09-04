Something happened in the 1980s, something big. Godzilla, the rubber-suited villain and sometime hero of numerous Toho film productions, reared his scaly head again, blasting enemies with his atomic breath. It didn’t just happen in Japan. It happened on the TV screens across America, attended by a newfound interest in the films of the past. “In the ‘80s, you got the ‘50s again,” says August Ragone, author of Eiji Tsuburaya: Master of Monsters (Chronicle Books, 2014) and special features producer at Shout! Factory TV. “That’s when you had home video and a lot of people looking back at old sci-fi monster movies and genre films from the ‘50s. It sort of became this fad.”
Television also played a role in popularizing Godzilla. Programs like the Creature Double Feature, with an original run from 1972 to 1983, often featured Toho Studio’s giant monster movies.
Along with a renewed interest in the old Godzilla movies came an increase in Godzilla and related collectibles. Even the Museum of International Folk Art keeps an old Mothra (1961) movie poster in its textile storage room. It’s an in-joke, referencing the ongoing monster battle — less fierce than the one between the monsters in Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964), perhaps — between textile conservators and moth infestations.
“Some shops were importing stuff from Bandai, the big Japanese toy juggernaut,” Ragone says. “You could find T-shirts and repro movie posters of the original film — well, the Raymond Burr version — and it was kind of neat for me, as a Godzilla fan.”
Even today, Bandai (bandai.com) still sells Godzilla merchandise, such as the $88 luminous blue Godzilla action figure, replete with a removable plastic stream of his atomic breath. It was put out by S.H.MonsterArts last year as a tie-in to the U.S.-made creature feature Godzilla: King of the Monsters. S.H.MonsterArts features super-articulated action figures made by Tamashii Nations, which is a division of Bandai, and they lead the way when it comes to contemporary Godzilla collectibles.
You can get Godzilla toys from Bandai America, the company’s U.S. division, via toy stores online that would be the envy of all your Godzilla-loving friends. Big Bad Toy Store (bigbadtoystore.com) sells a 20-inch Godzilla, as he appeared in the 2018 Japanese animated feature Godzilla: The Planet Eater, for $299.99. Or, if the golden-scaled space dragon, Ghidorah, appeals to you, they also sell a limited-edition vinyl sculpture from Spiral Studio that stands 30 inches tall, boasts a 50-inch wingspan, and retails for $1,799.99. Big Bad’s Godzilla line is finely detailed, with each action figure or sculpture based on how the big lizard appeared in specific films from the franchise. They are clearly for the serious collector.
Less inclined to take out a personal loan to feed your monster mania? You can also purchase plush toys, tumblers printed in Japanese with graphics from the movie posters, shot glasses, or even realistic figurines whose bony spinal plates glow as Godzilla prepares to unleash his unholy breath. You can find similar products, including Godzilla T-shirts at places like Entertainment Earth (entertainmnetearth.com), and new and vintage movie posters on Etsy (etsy.com) and eBay (ebay.com). And you don’t have to break the bank. Mercari (mercari.com) is selling an articulated vintage Mechagodzilla for less than $30.
Whether your tastes run more toward the Shōwa-era Godzilla films, the Heisei-era productions, or the recent U.S. movies, there’s no shortage of toys out there to tempt your fancy for the fearsome. On-screen or on the shelf, Godzilla is here to stay.
