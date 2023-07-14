Dream home

“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.”

So wrote Tom Stoppard in his brilliant play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, in which each entrance of his title characters corresponds to an exit of theirs in Hamlet.

The same is true for Chatter, the chamber music group from Albuquerque that’s been offering Saturday-morning concerts at SITE Santa Fe since January 2018. On its recent exodus from the Railyard, Chatter has been joined by the Exodus Ensemble as both groups move to the Center for Contemporary Arts, providing an infusion of activity and potential ticket sales after CCA’s recent near-death experience.

Gracie Meier, (projected, from left), Tiff Abreu, and Cameron Roberts perform in Exodus Ensemble’s 2022 production of Bathsheba. Photo Matt Wade

 
Chatter Artistic Director David Felberg
Exodus Ensemble co-founding member Kya Brickhouse performed the role of Medea in the group’s 2022 production of Jayson. Photo Gracie Meier
April Cleveland (right) is Exodus Ensemble’s artistic director. Photo Gracie Meier

