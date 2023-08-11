When I ordered my beloved huevos rancheros from a restaurant during a recent visit to Farmington and wasn’t asked what color chile I wanted, I realized I was far from home in more ways than one.
Sure enough, the food I picked up near my hotel little resembled anything one would find in Santa Fe. The refried beans had the consistency of cottage cheese. As I gazed down at the lump of ingredients, I told myself, “Just because it’s different, Brian, doesn’t mean it’s bad.”
It was important to keep an open mind about everything, as I was in Farmington for the first time to do research for an upcoming travel story about the city. Why Farmington? I was struck by how many longtime New Mexicans had told me they either hadn’t been there in many years or hadn’t been there at all.
These future travel stories are aimed at giving readers a guide to the arts scenes in nearby cities — outlining experiences at galleries, events, parks, restaurants. My goal is to provide a personal touch that Google cannot, explaining, “If you live in the Santa Fe area and are passionate about the arts, here’s what might be most appealing to you in cities within a half-day’s drive.”
I timed my Farmington visit to coincide with the Connie Mack World Series, a nationally famous amateur baseball tournament. The busy Ricketts Park was an artistic highlight in its own right, with oversized red, white, and blue bunting hanging regally in view of the parking lot. After watching games at Madrid’s dusty Oscar Huber Memorial Ballpark and some Pecos League sites, I wasn’t prepared for the Farmington field’s green splendor.
I also wasn’t prepared to be asked repeatedly by fellow spectators, “So, what team are you rooting for?” The games feature players ages 16 to 18 from around the country, and I don’t have children. I probably came across as creepy when I replied, “Oh, no team in particular; I’m just here to watch.”
The Farmington story is tentatively set to appear in Pasatiempo in early September. By then, I’ll have visited Gallup for an arts-themed story about that border town. Given that the totality of my Gallup experience currently consists of eating at a Cracker Barrel there in 2015 and enduring a long wait in its adjoining “old country store,” I’m confident my three-day stay will be enlightening.
Farewell, intern
You might have noticed the name “Anthony Romero-Kleve” beneath some Out There items in recent editions of Pasatiempo. Anthony, a 2017 graduate of Santa Fe High who’s set to earn a degree from the University of New Mexico in the fall, joined us as an intern in late May. His time with our magazine ended in early August, but he left some gifts behind.
The best internships involve people who learn effectively and have something to offer, and Anthony excelled on both fronts. He’s also unusually personable, which lends itself well to conducting interviews and representing Pasatiempo in the community.
I mention Anthony’s gifts, and elements of his humor will stick with me for decades. An example: Anthony told me that I needed to eat a chimichanga from Allsup’s before I could be considered a “real” New Mexican. I loudly protested, as I’m pretty particular with my diet. The next morning, Anthony texted me an image of himself standing next to chimichangas on display at an Allsup’s, a threatening look on his face.
Long story short: I ended up trying one. I managed to take about three bites of the wrapped monstrosity before giving in. I’m now proud to say I’m 20 percent “real New Mexican,” which is better than nothing.