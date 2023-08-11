Finding family

Brian Sandford

When I ordered my beloved huevos rancheros from a restaurant during a recent visit to Farmington and wasn’t asked what color chile I wanted, I realized I was far from home in more ways than one.

Sure enough, the food I picked up near my hotel little resembled anything one would find in Santa Fe. The refried beans had the consistency of cottage cheese. As I gazed down at the lump of ingredients, I told myself, “Just because it’s different, Brian, doesn’t mean it’s bad.”

It was important to keep an open mind about everything, as I was in Farmington for the first time to do research for an upcoming travel story about the city. Why Farmington? I was struck by how many longtime New Mexicans had told me they either hadn’t been there in many years or hadn’t been there at all.

