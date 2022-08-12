Forgotten man: George McJunkin

George McJunkin (center) outside his home in Folsom; courtesy Folsom Museum

Cowboy and ranch foreman George McJunkin died in 1922 without having received credit for discovering the Folsom Paleoindian site — an archaeological milestone that proved that Native American ancestors lived on this continent as the most recent Ice Age ended.

McJunkin, who was born a slave in a small Texas town and later gained freedom, frequently shared his story about finding old bones and artifacts, says applied anthropologist Brian Kenny. But it wasn’t until five years after McJunkin’s death that Dr. Alfred Vincent Kidder was called from Pecos Pueblo to Folsom, New Mexico, about 40 miles east of Raton, to view the remains. After that, archaeologists, who gathered as part of the then-new Pecos Conference, confirmed the site’s importance and link to the Paleoindian period, which occurred about 12,000 years ago as the Ice Age ended.

Forgotten man: George McJunkin

McJunkin and a post 1908 timeline
Forgotten man: George McJunkin

McJunkin’s memorial headstone at Folsom Cemetery, photo Brian Kenny
Forgotten man: George McJunkin

 McJunkin’s living room at the XYZ Ranch near Folsom

Popular in the Community