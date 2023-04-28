For the love of Guatemala

In his foreword to Unveiling Estilo Palmer, Alberto Garín, Ph.D., director of the doctoral program at Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala City, writes, “This is the story of Mildred Palmer. She arrived in Guatemala in 1929, fell in love with the country and became an important figure in the conservation of one of the most beautiful cities in Latin America, La Antigua, Guatemala. For that alone, she deserves to be widely remembered, but until Ana Livingston Paddock recovered the memory of her grandmother for us, Mildred had been unjustly erased from history, including from the memory of most Guatemalans, even the Antigüeños.
“Possibly it is best to forget her extravagances because she was a woman who dared to live an independent life when most women remained dependent. Possibly because she was a foreigner who knew how to value what the patriots on duty did not care to protect and openly rejected as old and backward … Possibly because it is difficult to accept that many of the unique features of La Antigua that we see today were not just the residue of its many centuries of history, but were the result of the very style Mildred Palmer herself created at Casa de las Campanas and Casa Popenoe.”
But, Garín emphasizes, the book is “not simply a remembrance of a grandmother by her granddaughter, it is also a historical investigation, profound and well-documented.”
Livingston Paddock was introduced to Mildred Palmer in 1952 as a toddler, when her parents moved to Guatemala and were befriended by the woman she came to know as her Guatemalan “grandmother.”
What was originally conceived of as a small book with a brief text and a few photos to pay homage to a woman Livingston Paddock considers her first mentor as well as her grandmother evolved over a decade into a 360-page bilingual tome richly illustrated with more than 250 photographs.
The more she learned about how Palmer’s influence in Guatemala was fading from the historical record, the deeper Livingston Paddock dove into Mildred’s story, augmenting the original source material she found in Palmer’s house (that she had inherited) with more scholarly research that included delving into period newspapers, magazines and brochures, and interviews with academics, former employees, shopkeepers, and other Antigüeños who remembered Mildred.
The book, while massive, is not overwhelming. The clean design by Peñasco resident Kathleen Dexter makes it easy to navigate the Spanish-English text. The detailed storytelling is easy to follow, and the extensive footnotes and photo captions are well placed and easy to reference.
Early chapters follow the usual biographical footprint, tracing Palmer’s early life from Iowa to Montana to Redwood City, California, farming, homesteading, teaching school, trading stocks and bonds, and buying, renovating, and flipping houses at a profit — while expanding her high school education by reading voraciously and honing the skills that would serve her well when she reinvented herself in Guatemala. In later chapters, the tone shifts from time to time to reported memoir as Livingston Paddock incorporates some of her own story into the book.
Among Palmer’s seminal experiences in those early years, Livingston Paddock writes, was her work as a scout for Chautauqua (an educational entertainment organization founded in 1872 and still operating today). In that role, she traveled throughout the Southwest, exploring 75 western towns in Colorado, Utah, and California, as well as Belén, Española, Taos, and Santa Fe, where she met Fred Harvey, founder of the Indian Detours program that took tourists to New Mexico pueblos.
Palmer’s time in Santa Fe, Livingston Paddock says in an interview with Pasa, “had a profound effect on her. She took one of Fred Harvey’s tours, and that experience led her to bring that understanding to Guatemala, which had no tours at this time.” Palmer shared what she had observed of the Indian Detours with the Clark brothers, her neighbors in Guatemala City, who then copied Harvey’s model. Palmer’s contribution to the early days of Guatemalan tourism is one of several richly detailed stories in the book that reach beyond individual biography to the social and cultural history of the region.
Palmer was on the first passenger flight to Guatemala a few weeks before the stock market crashed in 1929, ushering in the Great Depression and shuttering her paying work in the U.S. With nothing to return to but the dirty dishes she had left in the sink, Livingston Paddock writes that Palmer decided to stay. Within a year, the expat had rented a centrally located house in Panama City — a sophisticated enclave known as the Paris of Central America — and, armed with only her wit, native intelligence, and a collection of cookbooks, opened El Patio, an elegant restaurant serving European and American comfort foods and a selection of Guatemalan platos tipicos.
The profits from El Patio financed the renovation of a house Palmer bought in La Antigua (The Old One), Guatemala’s abandoned early capital, in 1930. When the work on the house was completed in 1936, she sold the restaurant and moved permanently to La Antigua.
The chapter documenting the many architectural and design innovations Palmer brought to the house is the richest in the book, for its careful detailing of all aspects of the handcrafted work and Palmer’s architectural and design innovations. Historic photos of the original structure and the work in progress, and full-color images of the house and rooms as they continue to exist, enhance the text and make the concepts fully visible.
At a time when most private homes in the region looked not to the past but to the future, incorporating “a distinct feel of the modern style of the twentieth century,” Livingston Pollack writes, “there was scant focus on preserving La Antigua’s Colonial past ... But for Mildred, La Antigua’s Colonial past was its sine qua non. It was the foundation from which she could create an idiosyncratic blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission, Pueblo, Art Deco, and Bauhaus styles — ‘estilo Palmer,’ a personal reflection all her own.”
Estilo Palmer also defined Palmer’s restoration of seven other houses in the city, which many consider a major contribution to UNESCO’s recognition of La Antigua as a World Heritage Site in 1979.
But Palmer’s past success was not enough to protect her present-day legacy, Livingston Paddock found. When architect Frederick Siddhartha Crocker started incorporating some of Mildred’s ideas into his own work in La Antigua in the 1940s, people began to credit him with doing the work on other houses Mildred had restored — including her own Casa de las Campanas — even though he did not arrive in Guatemala until 10 years after that work had been completed.
Another major chapter documents Palmer’s contributions to the preservation of Guatemalan textiles. The shop Mildred opened in her home sold handmade crafts and high-style clothing she created from bespoke yarn goods ordered from Indigenous weavers in remote villages. By providing the women with the thread for their work and paying them for their labor rather than for the objects they produced, Palmer helped the artisans “move from a bartering system to a cash economy,” perhaps an early iteration, Livingston Paddock suggests, of micro-lending.
In the epilogue, the author writes about her discovery, when she arrived to clean Mildred’s gravesite in 2018, that her grandmother’s name had been dropped from the now-computerized cemetery records — and worse, that her tomb had been scheduled for demolition — the ultimate erasure of her existence. “And so,” she writes, “I was compelled to write this story, the story of Mildred Palmer, whose contributions deserve a place in history.”
Freelance writer Patricia West-Barker is a former features editor for The New Mexican.