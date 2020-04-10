Charmay Allred, a towering figure in Santa Fe’s cultural scene and a co-founder of the International Folk Art Market, died Wednesday. She was 83.
Known for her humor, energy, and vivacious personality, Allred was remembered by friends and family as a coalescing figure in Santa Fe. At the time of her death, she was on the advisory board of the Folk Art Market and also served on the boards of the Lensic Performing Arts Center and the Institute of American Indian Arts Foundation. She also volunteered at the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, and the Santa Fe Symphony.
“As New Mexico Arts Commission Vice Chair[man] John Rohovec said, ‘New Mexico flags should be at half-[staff],’ ” said Michelle Laflamme-Childs, executive director of New Mexico Arts. “Charmay’s passing leaves a huge hole in the collective hearts of our arts community. We are all grieving.”
“She was the most intelligent woman I know,” said her sister-in-law, Rives Allred Wiggins. “And she was my best friend. Getting through this will take a long time.”
Allred was born in Maryland in 1937 and spent much of her life in southern California. She earned a bachelor’s degree in science and English from La Sierra University in Riverside, California, and attended graduate school at Redlands University and at California State University, Los Angeles.
In the mid-1990s, she created One Horse Land and Cattle Co. Publishing with Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn, which published his memoir The Thrill of the Chase in 2010. Allred also published a book of her own, 1996’s Amazing Mabel: Sketches by Mabel Dodge Luhan, about the famed Taos arts patron and socialite.
“Charmay was truly beloved by the entire cultural community in Santa Fe,” said Stuart Ashman, chief executive officer of the International Folk Art Market. “Her incessant work as a volunteer, donor and counsel to the directors and staff of our museums and summer markets was without equal. I will personally miss her usual phone calls and our outings to her two favorite piano bars to listen to David Geist and Doug Montgomery, where she had her own following.”
Her enthusiasm for live music was well known, and she loved to entertain family and friends on outings to see floor shows at local hot spots. “One of her great passions in life was going to the caberet,” said Joel Aalberts, executive director of the Lensic Performing Arts Center. “My family went with her several times. You think about all the groups that she supported and about the art and creativity that goes with that — it was really important to her. It filled her life with a lot of joy. It was a real commitment. She did a lot to change a lot of lives.”
In 2013, Allred was a recipient of the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. In a video, she was asked about her motivation.
Her reply: “Because of my background and the different careers that I’ve had and my interest in education. And because Santa Fe’s such a unique place. No place else would have this collaborative atmosphere where everything works so beautifully together. You know, education, visual arts, music, literary arts — all of it. We can do it all together.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.