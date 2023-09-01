Like all good villain origin stories, Zozobra started with a petty grievance.

The year is 1923. It’s Christmas Eve. Will Shuster and Los Cinco Pintores have had another lean year, but they want to celebrate the sale of a recent Shuster sculpture. So they go to La Fonda, which had just recently been built.

Everyone’s upset, says Ray Sandoval, the modern-day event chair for Zozobra, and Shuster isn’t letting them off the hook.

Firestarter

The Lord of the Gloom by artist Mike Graham De La Rosa of Cosmic Desert Art captures the spirit of the 2000s theme. 
Artist Will Shuster (far right) checks on the construction of the 1963 iteration of Old Man Gloom. Courtesy Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA)
Detail of the 2023 marionette, which will reflect the 2000s as the Zozobra Decades Project meets modern day. 
People work at the top of Zozobra in 1982. Photo Mark Lennihan/Courtesy Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA), The Santa Fe New Mexican Collection

