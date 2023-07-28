You might want to settle in: Grandma Graham (Grahama?) is going to share a little TikTok trend that the kids are calling “glimmers.”
Am I on TikTok? No. I get enough dance and cat (and dancing cat) videos on other platforms, thankyouverymuch. But this trend, which I learned about on a podcast about murder, ironically, is probably about as hip and current at this point as TikTok’s “tortilla challenge” (look it up). But every once in a while, something that wasn’t a trend but more of a self-care or common-sense action becomes a trend that connects to the brain’s yearning for joyful distractions and then you realize, “Heck, yeah. I should be doing that.”
So, glimmers: The TikTokians describe them as the opposite of triggers (I won’t argue semantics on that term, but a trigger can also apply to the positive). They are micro moments that fill our tiny cups with simple pleasures.
For instance, while driving into downtown Santa Fe recently, I saw a woman walking a small dog the size of a potato chip bag that resembled a bright-white cotton ball with legs and seed-bead eyes. Pure joy. My hibiscus that I bought for my sister and then stole back from her has erupted in riotous orangey-red blooms — that (double glimmer) close up at night!
Magpies weirdly invaded our front yard last week, squawking and shrieking (probably at a snake, which is decidedly not a glimmer, unless you’re into that), and when we went out to investigate, a deer startled and exited, stage right (major nature glimmer).
My predecessor at Pasatiempo graciously gifted me her Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler, a small but effective personal cooling device, when she handed her office over to me. I think of her every time I blissfully lean into that invigorating micro-blast of cold air (you can pick one up at Kohl’s, folks — run, don’t walk).
There are no better glimmers than those you experience through the consumption of the arts. Over the past month, I’ve learned more about opera than I thought my brain could hold. Those performances have been bigger than glimmer, but the atmosphere and energy of the Santa Fe Opera space and the audiences who fill it have been pure glamour glimmer. The weather, while not providing the usual monsoon light shows, has been balmy and perfect for tailgating. And the outfits! The stylish gowns, the bolo ties, the occasional cargo shorts, the beautiful, eager faces — all of it is glimmer overload.
Probably one of my favorite glimmer moments happened around the Fourth of July. We loaded up our out-of-towner guests for a trek to Canyon Road — a place that we locals sometimes forget how glimmer-tastic it can be. We chatted with a lady who fitted my friend for a $600 Italian leather belt (nope, she didn’t buy it but sure thought about it), had a glass of wine and listened to music on a gallery patio, petted a friendly store cat at a gem shop, and marveled at the stunning array of sculpture gardens we could wander through. If I’d found a way to bring my Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 along for the ride, it would’ve been a perfect afternoon.
Despite all the art and meticulously designed spaces, my friend’s glimmer came in the form of discovering a gallery’s garnet-leafed shrub, covered with billowy, feathery clusters of the same hue. (I later found out it is a smoke bush, and I’m totally planting one of those this fall.)
These micro joys come in all forms. Take it from Grahama — and the best advice you’ll ever get from TikTok: get out there and start glimmering.