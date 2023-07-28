Editor's Note: Out of the box

Carolyn Graham

You might want to settle in: Grandma Graham (Grahama?) is going to share a little TikTok trend that the kids are calling “glimmers.”

Am I on TikTok? No. I get enough dance and cat (and dancing cat) videos on other platforms, thankyouverymuch. But this trend, which I learned about on a podcast about murder, ironically, is probably about as hip and current at this point as TikTok’s “tortilla challenge” (look it up). But every once in a while, something that wasn’t a trend but more of a self-care or common-sense action becomes a trend that connects to the brain’s yearning for joyful distractions and then you realize, “Heck, yeah. I should be doing that.”

So, glimmers: The TikTokians describe them as the opposite of triggers (I won’t argue semantics on that term, but a trigger can also apply to the positive). They are micro moments that fill our tiny cups with simple pleasures.

