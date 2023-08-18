Feel the heat

On the morning I speak with Jeff Goodell, the temperatures in Austin, where Goodell moved four years ago for love, are in the mid-90s. Soon, the temp will reach 104 with a humidity index of 53.1%. It will be unbearable, and Goodell, a contributing writer for Rolling Stone, will have to organize his day around avoiding it.
I am grateful that Goodell agreed to speak with me about his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet. His is an exceptional career focused in the last few decades on reporting about climate change. I am even more grateful that he agreed to speak with me during those precious, cool morning hours. As an Albuquerque resident, I, too, like so many of us in the Southwest, now live my days according to the moods of Mother Heat.
“You run errands in the early morning,” Goodell writes about life in overheated Texas. “You schedule outdoor projects for fall or spring. You wear hats and cool clothes. You drink a lot of water. And you wait for the heat to pass.” Elsewhere, those who must work outside but can adjust their working hours often do. In New Mexico, some farm workers, for example, now pick onions at night.
Summer has become a survival test for millions of people around the world. This July, the Earth set and repeatedly broke heat records, many of them lethal. According to data from the CDC for the week ending July 22, in Texas and Louisiana heat-related hospitalizations went up by 37% since 2018; in Arizona, California, and Nevada, they increased by 51%.
Migrants who are crossing at the U.S. border with Mexico are dying from heat. So are other people, whom Goodell spotlights too: Farm workers; unhoused people; people who cannot afford air conditioning; older people or people with reduced mobility who are isolated in their overheated homes.
As I read the book, I couldn’t help but think of Eugene Gates Jr., a postal worker who collapsed and died while on his daily rounds in east Texas. The heat index — meaning, how the heat combined with humidity feels to the human body in shady areas — reached 115 degrees that day. By the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) — which measures heat stress on the human body in direct sunlight and takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover (solar radiation) — the conditions during Gates’ rounds must have been much worse that day.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, which Goodell mentions in the book to exemplify a “heat island,” the government confirmed 59 heat-associated deaths so far this year, with 345 other deaths under investigation. Last year, the death toll rose to 425.
The Heat Will Kill You First, Goodell’s sixth book, is an in-depth exposé of the nature of heat and on what it does to living creatures. The book is about how heat kills, quickly, silently — a perfect murder in broad daylight. Goodell speaks of extreme heat in the context of a crime scene perpetuated by the fossil fuel industry and how, thanks to attribution science, we are often able to prove it. He writes about how Friederike Otto, Ph.D., co-founder of World Weather Attribution (WWA), and her team can quantify, within days, whether an extreme weather event is due to climate change. Not all extreme weather events are, but according to the WWA, this summer’s heat wave sure is.
I tell Goodell that after reading the first few pages of his new book, I ran out in the dark of night to water my ponderosa pines. I bought shade sails for one side of the house, too, where the sun is unobstructed by trees and overheats the water pipes inside the wall. Maybe, I tell him, I will one day move back north rather than remain south where I hoped to stay.
Goodell says he is glad that I take extreme heat seriously — his book warns that not enough people do, including those who can afford to avoid it. And he is tired of books about climate change that make it all sound like a slow-rolling catastrophe that will happen in a distant future, in a distant place, and to people we don’t know or care about. The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity (Hachette, 2020) by Toby Ord, for instance, discusses the perils humanity faces, but lands too softly; the title itself speaks of hope for reversal where, in fact, there is probably none.
The title for his new book that Goodell and his editors chose and fought for is as direct as it can be. The Heat Will Kill You First says it as it is: Extreme heat is here, and it is here to stay, and this is why. People, animals, and ecosystems are already dying from it, and this is how. You could die from it, too, if you continue living and planning your life as if this weren’t happening. His message? Wake up.
“My job,” Goodell says, “is to describe things as they are. The fact is, everyone knows it’s getting hotter and hotter and hotter.”
For a journalist who for decades has worked a beat that keeps getting bashed by climate-change deniers, Goodell is composed and thoughtful in discussing the reasons behind extreme heat. “That’s a whole other level of conversation,” he says of climate denial. “I just personally am not interested in really engaging with it.” He wrote The Heat Will Kill You First for readers like himself, who understand that climate change — and extreme heat, one of its symptoms — is built around the laws of physics and is caused by burning fossil fuels.
But the book is for everyone, too. “I think it’s possible to read this book as a sort of survival guide to extreme heat, whatever you think about the causes of it,” he says. “I hope this story helps make people more aware, more conscious of the world around them. Of the heat around them. And educate them a little bit about the risks, about how to think about the kind of the world they live in, and how to, you know, stay safe and how not to die.”
Goodell means for his book to feel urgent. “I wanted it to feel jarring,” he says. “Not alarmist, but jarring. Like, this is happening now to us.”
And jarring it is. And horrifying — but in a comforting way, as though you’ve finally received a diagnosis to once inexplicable symptoms and now empowered with knowledge, you can respond with a plan. “Here we are,” I told myself time and time again as I read The Heat. “Here we are.”
Take this excerpt from his description of what happened during the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave. The description had me running out with water buckets in the middle of the night.
“As the temperatures rose, some of the most sun-exposed trees opened their [leaves’] pores, desperately trying to cool off by sweating. Their roots worked to pull water out of the dry soil, but instead sucked air bubbles into the veins that ran up their trunks, causing them to rupture. If you’d had the right kind of microphone, scientists say, you could have heard the trees screaming.”