On the morning I speak with Jeff Goodell, the temperatures in Austin, where Goodell moved four years ago for love, are in the mid-90s. Soon, the temp will reach 104 with a humidity index of 53.1%. It will be unbearable, and Goodell, a contributing writer for Rolling Stone, will have to organize his day around avoiding it.

Feel the heat

Author Jeff Goodell; photo Matt Valentine

I am grateful that Goodell agreed to speak with me about his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet. His is an exceptional career focused in the last few decades on reporting about climate change. I am even more grateful that he agreed to speak with me during those precious, cool morning hours. As an Albuquerque resident, I, too, like so many of us in the Southwest, now live my days according to the moods of Mother Heat.

