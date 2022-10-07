Fame for farmers: All Stars revealed

Of all the reasons people choose to become farmers, it’s safe to say that recognition isn’t among them: many toil about 80 hours a week in relative isolation and live where they work, hidden from the public eye.
The annual Farmer All Stars, which is sponsored by the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute, is the most prestigious award available, complete with a ceremony and video-recorded interview that’s preserved in perpetuity. Like an Academy Award for farmers.
This year, for the first time, all of the award winners are women: Rosa Maria Alcantar of Rocio Produce in Chamita, Amy Fagan and Keegan Crumpacker of Crumpackers Bakery in Santa Fe, and Annie Krahl of Annie’s Herb Farm in Española. The recipient of the Community All Star award, which recognizes commitment and leadership, is Sarah Grant, the co-founder of the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association. All four women were notified in July at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market, and they will be honored at the institute’s Seed The Future celebration and fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
For Krahl, the award was confirmation that she’s on the right path.
“Here’s this thing that I love to do, that’s a lot of hard work, and not financially very gainful. You don’t go into farming to get rich. It’s definitely for quality of life. And to be honored for what you’re doing in the community, it feels very validating for me, like my dream is lining up with what I’m supposed to be doing in life.”
Krahl was emotional when institute board secretary Mary Dixon and program development director David Sundberg pulled her aside to deliver the good news about her award — although excitement wasn’t her first feeling.
“There’s these two [market] higher-ups, and they ask if they can speak to you and suddenly you feel like you’re in trouble,” she says. “And you rack your brain to try to figure out what you could have possibly done wrong.
“Then they told me that I had been chosen for the award, and I just started crying.”
The fact that Dixon delivered the good news to Krahl speaks to the small-world nature of Northern New Mexico farming. Before starting Annie’s Herb Farm four years ago, Krahl worked at Green Tractor Farm in La Cienega — owned by Dixon and her husband, Tom. The Dixons were named Farmer All Stars in 2013, and Krahl began working there three years later, after she moved back to New Mexico from the Boston area.
Mary Dixon, who was presented the All Star awards in 2021, served on the 2022 selection committee with market board president Jennifer Fresquez, institute board vice chair Pam Walker, market manager Nery Martinez, and volunteer docent Jonni Lu Pool.
Dixon says the awards are a higher-profile event than when her farm was recognized nine years ago and that her own experience receiving the award was similar to Krahl’s: “It took a second for me to figure it out. And then I just got very excited and honored and happy.”
Janice Mayer, the development and communications director for the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute, oversaw the selection process and later interviewed all four winners. Alcantar’s interview was conducted in Spanish with a translator’s assistance.
The videos, which will be posted at farmers marketinstitute.org, were filmed at the winners’ farms or businesses. In addition to featuring interviews, they show the award recipients at work. Each is about three minutes long, and copies were sent to the winners’ customers and family members, Mayer says. Winners also get certificates, which some display at their booths.
Creating a three-minute video isn’t as simple as it sounds. Partly because farmers are so busy, Mayer says, she has learned to visit them twice: once to record an interview and again at the end of the week, when they’re preparing for the Saturday market.
More than half of the farmers involved with the market are women, Mayer says. In 2021, six Farmer All Star awards were given out, making up for a skipped year in pandemic-plagued 2020.
The institute was formed in 2002, in part to find a permanent home for the market, and it’s marking its 20th anniversary this year. The awards were created in 2008, the year the farmers market moved to its the pavilion.
Krahl says she got into farming as a way to heal from trauma. Previous jobs just didn’t feel right, but farming has changed her perspective of the world around her.
“The more I worked with the land, the more I healed,” she says. “And I have become one of those plant nerds where I walk down the street and I could make my friends and family a salad out of what we just walked past [that I now recognize]. I’ve just become one of those people who looks down when I hike instead of up.”