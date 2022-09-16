Pandemic intermission appears to be over, and Santa Fe theaters are banking they didn’t lose any audience members during the break.

The fall edition of Theatre Walk Santa Fe returns from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 — the latest evidence of the theater community returning to life after more than two years of idled actors and directors, budget fears, and uncertainty about the future. It features 15 local theater performances in five indoor venues and follows a spring version held in May; both had been on hiatus since 2019.

The walk is sponsored by Theatre Santa Fe, an event-listing source supported by the city’s collaborative arts marketing pilot program. It features excerpts from The Value of Empty Boxes by Almost Adult Productions; Blue Raven Theatre’s Metamorphosis; Theater Grottesco’s The Border; the Julesworks Follies Variety Show Microcosm’s Grandma Smokes Pot; Labinger Productions’ Wrong Turn; several short plays by New Mexico School for the Arts students; New Mexico Actors Lab’s The Children; Teatro Paraguas’ Astonishing Light: Conversations I Never Had With Patrociño Barela; Tri-M’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents scenes from Shakespeare plays; and VickiWorldArt’s Shine Happy Shine! one-woman show. The walk is at Fashion Outlets Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road. Free, info@theatresantafe.org,

