Essential festival reads

In honor of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival opening tonight (May 19), we bring you a list of essential reads in order to inspire and enhance your word-filled world well beyond this weekend’s events.
Dorothy Massey, local literary gem and owner of Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse, chimed in on this far-from-comprehensive list, with many titles written by festival moderators, local authors, or writers whose works help shine a light on New Mexico as well as some of the major topics covered at this year’s event.
Massey will host a popup bookstore in the lobby of the festival’s headquarters at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The books on this list are available at the festival or at your favorite local independent bookstore or library, and several authors will be on-hand to sign them throughout the weekend. Consult the book-signing and author schedule at collectedworksbookstore.com or sfinternationallitfest.org.
PASA RECOMMENDS
Good Night, Irene
by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little, Brown and Company, 2023)
Fiction
Be one of the first in the world to read Luis Alberto Urrea’s new novel, Good Night, Irene. The book comes out widely on May 30, but Collected Works will have exclusive copies on hand at the festival. Urrea based the narrative on his own mother’s experience as a Red Cross Donut Dolly in combat zones in Europe during World War II. Follow Irene’s story, from New York City to the Battle of the Bulge and to the liberation of Buchenwald. Urrea will participate in three events on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.
Pair it with:
Ghost Soldiers: The Epic Account of World War II’s Greatest Rescue Mission
by Hampton Sides (Anchor, 2002)
Nonfiction
Journalist and historian (and Santa Fe resident) Hampton Sides writes about the mission that freed some 500 American survivors of the Bataan Death March in the Philippines in 1945. Sides tells stories of personal courage and includes an epilogue about what happened to several of the soldiers after the war. At the time of publication, The New York Times called the book riveting and yet one that never slips “into mawkishness or sentimentality.” Sides will moderate Beth Macy’s author talk on Sunday, May 21.
Casa Santa Fe
photography by Melba Levick, text by Rubén G. Mendoza (Rizzoli, 2023)
Architecture
Take an intimate peek inside the most beautiful homes in Santa Fe, whose architecture is rooted in American Indian and Hispanic design influences. And while you’re at it, take a stroll between author talks around the oldest parts of town, along the Acequia Madre. Photographer Melba Levick has more than 60 photographic books to her credit. Rubén G. Mendoza is a writer, photographer, and archaeologist, and founding faculty member of California State University, Monterey Bay.
Pair it with:
Silver Box
by Natachee Momaday Gray (Finishing Line Press, 2023)
Poetry
Read out loud the lyric narratives and poems in Natachee Momaday Gray’s first poetry chapbook. The Santa Fe Kiowa/Apache artist and poet will show you the inner life of someone in love with her family, her city, and her land. Momaday Gray will be performing on the Community Stage on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants
by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions, 2015)
Nonfiction
Robin Wall Kimmerer, an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation as well as a botanist, professor, and Indigenous scientist, shows us how to listen, once again, to the lessons and gifts from other living creatures — from the smallest of fruit bushes to salamanders. This is a book for the ages, and a transmitting of knowledge that not many of us would normally be privy to.
Pair it with:
Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land
by N. Scott Momaday (Harper, 2020)
Essays
N. Scott Momaday is a Pulitzer Prize winner and legendary Kiowa novelist, short story writer, poet, and essayist. He is also one of the most distinguished voices in American letters and serves as this year’s Honorary Chair at the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. His Earth Keeper is a reflection on his Native ground, the Southwest, and its influence on his people. “I,” Momaday writes, “and they [my ancestors], belong to the American land. This [book] is a declaration of belonging. And it is an offering to the earth.”
The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story
by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing, 2017)
Nonfiction
Acclaimed journalist and bestselling author and local literary legend Douglas Preston joins a team of scientists in search of an ancient lost city somewhere in the deepest rainforests in the Honduran interior. What comes next will make you think twice before you set foot inside a jungle. Preston will moderate John Irving’s big stage author talk on Saturday, May 20.
Pair it with:
Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic
by David Quammen (W. W. Norton & Company, 2012)
Nonfiction
Don’t be fooled by the monkey in Douglas Preston’s book title and the photo of a monkey on David Quammen’s book cover. The connection between these two books runs much deeper than that and is just as extraordinary as it is terrifying — and a connection that may have affected our entire planet in 2020. Spillover, a masterpiece of science writing by Quammen, is today much more than a warning. The author will be in conversation with Mark Bryant on Sunday, May 21.
Valles Caldera: A New Vision for New Mexico’s National Preserve
by William deBuys, Don J. Usner (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2021)
Nonfiction
Pulitzer Prize winner, writer, and conservationist William deBuys partners with Don J. Usner, an award-winning photographer who chronicles the land and the people of New Mexico, to bring us the natural and human history of Valles Caldera. The latter is a surreal and majestic volcanic land saved, and preserved, by a law that came into place under President Bill Clinton. And don’t just read about it — Valles Caldera National Preserve is about 58 miles northwest of Santa Fe. The journey there will take you through valleys and mountains and directly through Los Alamos National Laboratory, too, home of the Manhattan Project.
Pair it with (trust me):
Eiger Dreams: Ventures Among Men and Mountains
by Jon Krakauer (Lyons Press, 2009)
Nonfiction
I almost never re-read books, even those I absolutely love. But when I do, it’s usually this Krakauer tome. Eiger Dreams is a collection of mountaineering and adventure articles he wrote in the ’80s for publications such as Outside Magazine, under the editorial eye of Mark Bryant, now a co-founder of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. I take my copy of Eiger Dreams everywhere with me, inside my trekking rucksack. It has so far inspired and survived, among other adventures of its own, two high-altitude electric storms in the French Alps, a monsoon atop Mount Tateyama in Japan, the tramping of my tent by a hippo in Kafue National Park, Zambia, and, by a miracle, a week of (freezing) river rafting in Nepal. Krakauer will moderate Yvon Chouinard’s author talk on Sunday, May 21.
DOROTHY MASSEY RECOMMENDS
Commissions y Corridos
by Hakim Bellamy (University of New Mexico Press, 2021)
Poetry
Hakim Bellamy is a poet, journalist, cultural activist, former (and inaugural) Poet Laureate of Albuquerque, and a national and regional Poetry Slam champion. His latest collection, Commissions y Corridos, demands that we face racism, racial profiling, and police violence. Bellamy will moderate an author talk with bestselling author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah on Saturday, May 20.
Pair his poetry collection with:
Not into the Blossoms and Not into the Air
by Elizabeth Jacobson (Parlor Press, 2019)
Poetry
Elizabeth Jacobson, award-winning poet and former Poet Laureate of Santa Fe, believes that poetry enriches and betters our lives. She conducts weekly poetry classes for Santa Fe families who have been victims of abuse and also at shelters for those experiencing homelessness. Her collection Not into the Blossoms and Not into the Air won several prizes, and her poems are relaxed and conversational and speak of her intimacy with nature.
Mayordomo: Chronicle of an Acequia in Northern New Mexico
by Stanley Crawford (University of New Mexico Press, 1993)
Nonfiction
Acequias, ancient irrigation ditches, are a lifeline in many rural communities in New Mexico, as well as in its biggest urban centers, including Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Learn about one community and its acequia boss — the so-called mayordomo — and the life around our high desert’s fragile water systems. Stanley Crawford is a writer and farmer who lives by his hard work and his community’s acequia in Northern New Mexico.
Pair Mayordomo with:
The Chile Chronicles: Tales of a New Mexico Harvest
by Carmella Padilla, with photographs by Jack Parsons (Museum of New Mexico Press, 1997)
Nonfiction
Carmella Padilla is an award-winning journalist and author and co-founder of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. Her Chile Chronicles, written and illustrated in partnership with photographer Jack Parsons, illustrates the lives of 12 New Mexican farms and farm families and their fight to preserve the way of New Mexico’s traditional chile agriculture. When you ask for “Christmas” at the meals you have in town, think of this book.
Then pair The Chile Chronicles with:
Turn Left at the Sleeping Dog: Scripting the Santa Fe Legend, 1920-1955
by John Pen La Farge (University of New Mexico Press, 2006)
Nonfiction
John Pen La Farge’s collection of oral histories based on interviews with local Santa Feans does more than preserve old Santa Fe. They also serve as an alternative guidebook to The City Different, one where even a sleeping dog at the corner of a street could serve as a geographic marker. La Farge is a freelance writer and historian, and his writing will take you around town and immerse you in old Santa Fe and its magic.
FOR YOUNG READERS
Santa Fe Tom
by Rachel Bate (Mascot Books, 2020)
Fiction
Age group: 5–6 years
Every summer, a wild desert box turtle visits Rachel Bate’s backyard in Santa Fe. These annual encounters inspired her to write her third book, Santa Fe Tom, to help young children face their fears and overcome shyness. Bate is a K-12 elementary and special education teacher and a writer.
The Day It Snowed Tortillas
by Joe Hayes (Cinco Puntos Press, 2003)
Fiction
Age group: 10–12 years
Joe Hayes is a Southwest writer and pioneer of bilingual Spanish-English storytelling. He’s brought joy to young readers for four decades and was the resident storyteller at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian in Santa Fe for 39 years. Hayes will delight crowds of preschoolers at the festival’s Children’s Story Hour inside the Convention Center on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.
Santiago’s Road Home
by Alexandra Diaz (Simon & Schuster, 2020)
Fiction (novel)
Age group: 11–14 years
Alexandra Diaz is an award-winning Young Adult genre author, the daughter of Cuban refugees, and a resident of Santa Fe. Santiago’s Road Home, her fourth book, won the Gold Medal at the International Latino Book Awards. The story, written in exquisite prose (and also available in Spanish) follows the story of Santiago, a 12-year-old boy who crosses the border between Mexico and the United States only to be detained by immigration officials. A heartbreaking and beautiful novel for our troubling times. Diaz will give a youth writing workshop at the festival, on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.