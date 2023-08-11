Enter the Exodus

Exodus Ensemble

 Gracie Meier

When I ran an experimental, immersive theater company in Europe for nine years, I found that some potential audience members were terrified to enter the theater. They had miserable memories of being forced to get up in front of their grade school class and wanted to avoid being put in other uncomfortable, unpredictable situations with no escape. One audience member, dragged to the theater by his daughter, stood at the door, proclaiming, “I come to the theater to enjoy myself, not to be challenged.”

If you can relate, you’ll enjoy the experience of Santa Fe’s newest contemporary theater, Exodus Ensemble — once myths are dispelled and you have full transparency about what to expect.

Exodus has 13 members, some of whom met as students at the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago. The company moved to Santa Fe in 2020, only for the pandemic to delay its debut in the City Different. Ensemble members write or adapt material, as well as perform it.

Enter the Exodus

Exodus Ensemble players Kya Brickhouse, Gracie Meier, and Ryan Kirby in a physical moment from their immersive play Bathsheba. Photo Paul Ross
Enter the Exodus

Patrick Agada appears as one of the many characters he portrays in the Exodus Ensemble production of DeathCookie, staged in a Sky Railway train car. Photo Paul Ross
Enter the Exodus

Passengers/theater patrons Kiara Upshur and Brianna Thurman use hand mirrors to view the action taking place behind them during the Santa Fe troupe’s performance of DeathCookie. Photo Paul Ross
Enter the Exodus

Garrett Young, as David King, is caught in the extremes of doubt and faith during the Exodus Ensemble production of Bathsheba. Photo Paul Ross

Recommended for you