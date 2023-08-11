Enter the Exodus

When I ran an experimental, immersive theater company in Europe for nine years, I found that some potential audience members were terrified to enter the theater. They had miserable memories of being forced to get up in front of their grade school class and wanted to avoid being put in other uncomfortable, unpredictable situations with no escape. One audience member, dragged to the theater by his daughter, stood at the door, proclaiming, “I come to the theater to enjoy myself, not to be challenged.”
If you can relate, you’ll enjoy the experience of Santa Fe’s newest contemporary theater, Exodus Ensemble — once myths are dispelled and you have full transparency about what to expect.
Exodus has 13 members, some of whom met as students at the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago. The company moved to Santa Fe in 2020, only for the pandemic to delay its debut in the City Different. Ensemble members write or adapt material, as well as perform it.
The ensemble has permanent residency at the Center for Contemporary Arts, but performances are held at various venues, depending on the production. Visit exodusensemble.com/tickets for schedules and information.
Myth No. 1: You will be forced to get up in front of the audience.
Reality: Audiences at Exodus Ensemble are intentionally kept small. For one production, Ivanov, the number of spectators is limited to eight. For others, you may expect to be among 20 to 30 audience members, max. And no one will compel you to stand up in front of the intimate group.
The goal is to stimulate you and draw you into a performance, not to embarrass you.
Myth No. 2: It will make you uncomfortable.
Reality: If nudity, fake weapons, coarse language, and exposure to a full range of human emotions and behaviors that includes some yelling offends you, you might squirm.
But if you can handle seeing unclothed bodies and hearing colorful language, you are good to go.
If a performance includes experiences that might make audience members uncomfortable — like wearing a blindfold while being led into the theater space, for instance — then the audience is warned well in advance. I was apprehensive about covering my eyes at the beginning of a recent performance of Bathsheba, but one of the actors gently guided me.
Once you reserve your ticket, you’ll receive detailed instructions about how to prepare and what physical, visual, or emotional experiences you may encounter. You can surrender your seat to someone on the waiting list, but if you have gone this far, you probably purchased a ticket because you have a sense of adventure.
Myth No. 3: There is no escape.
Reality: This is entertainment, not prison. You can always leave mid-show.
The troupe’s goal is to be unorthodox enough to make you think, react, and feel alive and excited.
Myth No. 4: You are stripped of your anonymity.
Reality: Your identity is yours. You might be exposed to actors doing things that make you squirm, but you do not do them yourself. If you wish to be passive, that’s your choice. But you will certainly want to participate in some of the small group experiences like playing Jenga, sipping wine and sampling hors d’oeuvres, or solving problems.
Myth No. 5: You’ll regret spending money to be miserable.
Reality: First, you don’t buy tickets the usual way. The theater supports itself through pay-what-you-want ticket prices. And given that the company raised well over half a million dollars last year without selling tickets, you can safely assume that members of the audiences were happy, stimulated, and eager to have more experiences with Exodus Ensemble.
Myth No. 6: You already know what this will be like.
Reality: No, you don’t. Exodus thrives on surprises, doing the unusual, challenging conventional ways of thinking, and opening doors for the audience to be engaged. It stages its experiences in multiroom venues, so occasionally, you follow the action — and sometimes the action comes to you. Exodus tells stories based on older literary works, and it spins the tales in unexpected contemporary, fresh, mind-bending ways. You can choose to talk to other audience members and exchange ideas while you imbibe and sample snacks together.
Here’s what you can expect from each of the upcoming productions:
DeathCookie
Funny name, fun experience on a train.
Sky Railway operates this venue, so unlike other productions, you need to buy a ticket (and they are pricey, at $149 or $170). The experience is family-friendly and one of the most accessible ways to give Exodus a try.
DeathCookie is a sci-fi murder mystery, and the audience is invited to use mental and observational skills to figure out who the killer is. Part of the fun is seeing how Exodus is able to put on a performance in the cramped space of a train car. If your seat faces away from some of the action, you are provided a mirror so you can see behind you.
After you board the train at the Santa Fe Depot, you are offered champagne and given a book with instructions and information about the characters; each is potentially guilty of homicide. You are asked not to turn to the next page until prompted to do so. It’s a game, with individual actors playing multiple characters. The plot (created by Kit Slover, an instructor at St. John’s College) has twists and turns. Be prepared to open your mind to the theatrical warping of time and space.
Before the show begins, you have ample time to enjoy the beautiful landscape rolling past the train window. During intermission, guests can enjoy a drink on an open platform beneath a magical New Mexico sky.
Full disclosure: I watched the whiplash action, and my only active participation was to drop my vote for the murderer into a container. I was awed by the ability of Exodus Ensemble director April Cleveland and ensemble member Ryan Kirby to turn a train car into a multi-use performance space.
Zero
The play, held at the Center for Contemporary Arts, is presented as a game. After you reserve your ticket, a short video introduces you to the players, and you select the person you want to follow. When you enter the theater space, you sit behind the player you chose and become part of his or her team. You are asked not to speak to your friends or cheat during gameplay.
Only one of these players will survive a corporate debacle, and you can help the one you selected to survive. Tony is the driven CEO of Equilibrium, a tech company. Shru is an inconspicuous janitor. Zero is a tech design engineer. Leif is Zero’s wife, as well as marketing director at Equilibrium.
Full disclosure: I became such a supporter of Tony’s that I shocked myself by leaping out of my seat and performing a rap-like plea for him to be saved. Then I sank back into anonymity.
Bathsheba
Participants are told where to meet once they purchase tickets; the location is only described as central Santa Fe. When you park your car, you are informed that you are in a high-security zone. Everything is hush-hush. You are asked to put on a blindfold because you’re in a secret location. And everything you do is in service to the as-yet-unseen leader of a cult.
If you think you know the Biblical story of King David and his lust for Bathsheba, wife of his dear friend, be prepared to have the tale explode into an updated version of betrayal, manipulation, sex, murder, and rebellion. In the Bible’s version, David ogles Bathsheba bathing on her roof. In the Exodus production, she lies naked, surrounded by rose petals, in a real bathtub in an actual bathroom. You witness a murder committed through an open door. The leader is threatened. Women bond and unbond.
Trust me, you won’t be bored. ◀
Judith Fein is an award-winning travel journalist who has contributed to 130 international publications as well as a playwright, screenwriter, opera librettist, theater director, actor, and reviewer of stage, opera, film, and dance.