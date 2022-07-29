Digging into the psychology behind Gershwin's beloved works

George Gershwin Self-Portrait (1934), oil on canvas, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C

 digitized by Mark Gulezian/NPG

Had composer George Gershwin been born in 1998 and not a century earlier, he might well have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as a child and prescribed medication, pianist and psychiatrist Richard Kogan says.

And had that happened, Gershwin might never have discovered an even more powerful grounding force in his life: creating enduringly popular and increasingly complex works that became fixtures in the American musical vocabulary.

Digging into the psychology behind Gershwin's beloved works

Richard Kogan

Popular in the Community