Like an alchemist with a dream of turning lead into gold, sociology professor turned real estate developer Nat Mendelsohn set out in 1958 to create California City in the hopes that it would one day rival Los Angeles as the prosperous urban center of the Golden State. But, 55 years after its incorporation, California’s third-largest city by area, is a near ghost town. No picket fences, no houses, no gardens, and no lawns line the empty roads that span most of its sprawling 200-plus square miles. California City is a near-empty desert maze. Its endless grids of road are merely the blueprint.
But that’s not how it was sold to its paltry population of about 14,000. Many of them bought property there on the promise that one day California City would be booming. (A similar fate might have befallen Cochiti Lake, New Mexico, another one of Mendelsohn’s planned cities, if the Cochiti Pueblo people hadn’t fought a legal battle against corruption there in the 1970s and ’80s.)
Was Mendelsohn a visionary who laid the groundwork for a nascent metropolis? Or was he a con man who cheated investors out of thousands in a scheme to sell land with no resale value? One reporter endeavored to find out and, in the process, uncovered a dark history in California City stretching back to the post-World War II boom years and decades of white-collar crime.
“This was only supposed to be a story about water,” says Emily Guerin in the first episode of the seven-part podcast California City, “but in California, stories about water always end up being about money, power, and deception.”
The free podcast produced by LAist Studios is available on laist.com, Southern California Public Radio, Spotify, TuneIn, and iHeart. The final episode is available on Monday, Aug. 24, but listeners can also access all previous episodes.
Guerin’s odyssey began in 2016 when she was assigned to cover one of the most severe droughts in California’s history. She was a newly hired environment reporter at a public radio station in Los Angeles. California City was wasting water, and she drove out to find out why. The problem was a rusting, leaking network of water lines with no infrastructure to deal with it. But on that visit, she learned that “salespeople were still selling a version of Nat Mendelsohn’s dream” in a get-rich-quick scheme. And their marks were immigrants, many of whom had an imperfect grasp of exactly what was in the contracts they’d signed. Some, like Filipino immigrant Ben Perez, an aspiring chef with dreams of owning his own food truck, were cheated out of their life savings.
It was an elaborate scheme that starts with a phone call, inviting you to a hotel to hear about a real estate opportunity and an offer to spend a free weekend at Silver Saddle Ranch and Club, a California City resort. It ends at the ranch, where you close on a deal for one of 4,000 shares of 1,020 acres of empty land. You’re told that when you sell it to a developer, you’ll get rich. “What’s so amazing to me about this pitch is that you are looking out at absolutely nothing and, sometimes, I think that’s the reason the pitch works so well,” Guerin narrates. “This empty desert is a blank canvas that the salespeople can paint a dream on.”
The precedent, Guerin discovered, stretched back more than half a century with the tactics of Mendelsohn.
“In everything that was written about him at the time, he was sort of portrayed as this very intellectual, academic city planner, this sort of mastermind behind urban growth,” she tells Pasatiempo. “He had studied sociology and rural economic development, and he worked as an economist. He got into real estate after World War II in California, when the area was booming. He hooked up with this developer to work on a few smaller planned cities in the desert parts of southern California.”
But Mendelsohn wasn’t content. He wanted to strike out on his own. “He identified some cotton and alfalfa farms on state land, 100 miles north of L.A.,” Guerin tells Pasa. “He was able to buy it for not very much money. He quickly began planning this giant new city, planning how he would build it and how he would sell it. It was going to be a city of half a million people. The scale is what distinguished it and also the way he sold it.”
In newspapers across the West, Mendelsohn began advertising for courses in becoming a real estate agent. He called it the “student program.” The expectation was that participants wouldn’t just sell land but purchase it themselves and give their clients the impression that California City was a worthy investment. “Then you had to refer your friends and family and encourage them to buy land,” Guerin says. “It doesn’t quite fit the definition of a pyramid or Ponzi scheme, but it definitely has echoes.”
Mendelsohn was successful. At one point, he had thousands of salespeople in offices around the world. “He realized he needed more capital to really go big and execute these hugely ambitious plans he had for California City. He ended up getting his company bought by a much larger conglomerate called Great Western United.”
As an officer of Great Western, Mendelsohn started planning two more cities: Colorado City, Colorado, and Cochiti Lake. They became microcosmic versions of the empty promise he was selling in the Mojave. “Neither of them were as ambitious as California City, but it was kind of the same idea: see if you can acquire a bunch of land pretty cheaply, come up with this master plan, and then convince a bunch of people to buy land there. Had I had more time and more resources, I would have done a Cochiti episode because I actually found it to be the most distasteful of all his cities.”
Part of that distaste stems from the Army Corps of Engineer’s history of forcibly building dams on Native land, which happened at Cochiti when the dam was built in the mid-1960s. The Army Corps of Engineers issued a public apology to the Cochiti people in 2001. “From what I read, people at Cochiti weren’t really given a choice. I remember reading something from one tribal leader at the time being, like, ‘we can either lose our land and not get paid or lose our land and get paid,’ ” Guerin says. “They got paid a pittance to give up prime riverfront property and farming area to build this dam. When the dam was being proposed, the developer thought it would be a great opportunity to build — he called it — ‘a complete new city on an Indian Reservation.’ They billed it as the first new city to ever be built on Indian land, which today just sounds so gross. ‘We’re going to lift people up. We’re going to work hand-in-hand with the pueblo to modernize it.’ ”
And the selling of Cochiti Lake followed a pattern anyone swindled at California City would instantly recognize: a real estate training program in which the salespeople were expected to buy land and an expectation that the buyers would, in turn, recruit their family and friends. Cochiti was designed as a recreation-oriented community. But the problems that followed its founding also reeked of California City. “The salespeople claimed amenities were coming that were not coming and were promising that utilities existed that didn’t exist,” Guerin says. “We know all this because there ended up being a very large class-action lawsuit alleging fraud on the part of the developer in the late ’70s. Through the lawsuit, it came out that they were selling land for like $9,000 a lot that was worth two or three hundred dollars.”
But, unlike California City, Great Western didn’t own the land at Cochiti. They were leasing it, Guerin says, from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. After the company went bankrupt, Cochiti Pueblo took over the lease.
Cochiti’s troubles, at least insofar as they concerned Great Western, were over. In California City, the false dreams persisted for more than 30 years.
What made the particular brand of con taking place in California City so difficult to stop is that so few were willing to take on the task. In fact, hardly anyone who lived there would even discuss it with Guerin. The reasons are complex. Some of it was reluctance on the part of residents to do anything about it. Silver Saddle, the latest arbiter of the scam, employed a lot of people in town. And in a city of so few residents, any employer was a significant entity. So the people who worked there accepted the shady dealings. What else could they do? Residents, including local law enforcement, learned to live with the open secret.
California City is a fascinating journey into a labyrinthine world of players that includes salespeople who act like they’re your mother or your best friend before closing a deal, but turn on you when you try to get out of it; real estate agents with no qualms about their tactics, who honestly believe they’re doing nothing wrong; consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whose team of young law students — Nader’s Raiders — published an exposé on Mendelsohn in 1971 but had no authority to stop him; and Ken Donney, a former federal prosecutor, convicted in 1995 for the murder of his wife, who was, ironically, the closet thing the story has to a real hero.
In the 1970s, Donney was a young lawyer at the Federal Trade Commission, which began investigating what was going on in California City after the Nader’s Raiders report came out. The FTC’s case eventually led to the largest consumer refund of its history. “At least 73,000 people,” Guerin says in the podcast, “were scammed out of hundreds of millions of dollars.” That precipitated Great Western’s 1984 bankruptcy. Mendelsohn, who was no longer part of the company by then, died that same year. Without the company there to invest in the city’s future, California City fell further into disrepair. But the scamming didn’t stop.
What makes California City so captivating as a podcast is not just the sordid tale it tells and the characters, but how it tells it. All of the voices you hear are the actual people involved. The emotions are real, and the voices are authentic. There are no reenactments.
“I don’t like podcasts like that,” Guerin says. “I think it’s lazy. If you can’t track down people, then try harder or be a good enough writer. But don’t fabricate characters. It took a lot of work to find some of the people.”
It might seem that this city of vacant lots and no trees or sidewalks is destined to one day disappear from the map entirely. But Guerin has a more optimistic take. “A lot of people are moving out of urban L.A. County to the fringes. There’s this region of L.A. County called the Antelope Valley, which is the desert communities that are a little closer to L.A. than California City is. That whole area is growing. People are increasingly finding that it’s one of the last affordable places in southern California.”
California City could be next. It may never be the city of half a million people that Mendelsohn envisioned (or sold), but it might, one day, come closer to resembling his dream. ◀
