Deadpan delivery

Comedian Todd Barry

You know him by his voice. You know him by his face. And you know him by his rigor mortis-emulating deadpan delivery.

Todd Barry, deviously funny comedian and connoisseur of secondary markets, is aiming to make his mark in Santa Fe for the first time at the Jean Cocteau Cinema on Friday, April 14. If you’re vigilant, you may just see him downtown.

