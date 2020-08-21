When: Friday, Aug. 21 to Aug. 30. Website goes live at noon on Friday, Aug. 21.
Where: Online and free of charge. Registration required for some events at currentsvirtual.com
How: Virtual Reality Gallery (designed for headsets but visible on a PC), livestream (presentations and performances), desktop experience (artwork available to view any time on a PC), and videos
Livestreams schedule
Friday, Aug. 21: 7 p.m., Hypnomancy by David Stout
Saturday, Aug. 22: noon, Hypnomancy; 4 p.m., Live from the Microworld by Morakana; 8 p.m., Jigsaw by Small Creatures
Monday, Aug. 24: 6 p.m., The AI Human Training Center by Avital Meshi; 8 p.m., Strata by David Forlano, Ken Prokuski, and Jason Goodyear
Tuesday, Aug. 25: 5 p.m., ReMapping RGB Light to Foreign Bodies by Triton Mobley; 6 p.m., The AI Human Training Center
Wednesday, Aug. 26: 5 p.m., In Conversation with Carl Thoma and Jason Foumberg; 6 p.m., The AI Human Training Center; 7 p.m. CODED #000000 screening by Mobley
Thursday, Aug. 27: at noon, ReMapping RGB Light to Foreign Bodies; 6 p.m., The AI Human Training Center
Aug. 28: at noon, From Visualization to Physicalization by Adrien Segal and Stephan Guerin; 2 p.m., The AI Human Training Center
Aug. 29: 10 a.m., The Digital Divide presentation; 2 p.m., The AI Human Training Center; 7 p.m., ¡Portate Bien! by Andrea Pensado
Aug. 30: 1 p.m., The AI Human Training Center; 2 p.m., Live from the Microworld
Go to currentsvirtual.com to confirm programming and additional events.
