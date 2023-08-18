Comidas y Mas: Walter's Fresh Corn Salad

Chef Walter’s Fresh Corn Salad features sweet corn and purslane.

 Lois Ellen Frank

Walter’s Fresh Corn Salad

Fresh corn reminds me of summer. This simple salad features sweet corn and purslane. Purslane, also called verdolagas in Spanish, is an annual weed from the family Portulacaceae, the genus Portulaca and of the species P. oleracea, that grows wild in disturbed soil areas all over the United States as well as in other parts of the world. It is a succulent-looking plant with green flat leaves that are tender, edible, and very nutritious that are often eaten in salads, soups, and stews. It is not as bitter as arugula but similar in flavor. If you can’t find or harvest purslane, substitute arugula as it has a similar flavor and is readily available. While I recommend making it with fresh sweet summer corn from your local farm stand or farmers’ market, it works perfectly with organic frozen sweet corn any time of year.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

