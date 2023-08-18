Comidas y Mas: Walter's Fresh Corn Salad

Fresh corn reminds me of summer. This simple salad features sweet corn and purslane. Purslane, also called verdolagas in Spanish, is an annual weed from the family Portulacaceae, the genus Portulaca and of the species P. oleracea, that grows wild in disturbed soil areas all over the United States as well as in other parts of the world. It is a succulent-looking plant with green flat leaves that are tender, edible, and very nutritious that are often eaten in salads, soups, and stews. It is not as bitter as arugula but similar in flavor. If you can’t find or harvest purslane, substitute arugula as it has a similar flavor and is readily available. While I recommend making it with fresh sweet summer corn from your local farm stand or farmers’ market, it works perfectly with organic frozen sweet corn any time of year.
MAKES 4 SERVINGS
For the vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons elderberry balsamic vinegar or any balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon smooth Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon agave sweetener
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the Salad:
½ small red onion, thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)
½ pound cherry tomatoes, halved (approximately 2 cups)
2 cups fresh organic white or yellow sweet corn kernels (or frozen if fresh is not available)
1 cup purslane (in summer) or arugula (in winter)
1 tablespoon minced fresh chives, for garnish
In a large bowl, whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients. Add the onion, tomatoes, corn, and purslane and gently toss together.