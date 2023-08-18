Navajo Kneel Down Bread (Nitsidigo’i’)

Chef Walter made this Navajo corn recipe based on the traditional recipe that his grandmother, aunties, and relatives have always made. It is called “kneel down bread” because you have to kneel down to grind the fresh corn on a grinding stone and because the cook had to tend to this traditionally earthen-pit-cooked bread while kneeling. Walter’s dad, Thomas Mike Whitewater, was the farmer in the family and grew corn and other crops, including squashes, sunflowers, and melons. This dish was always made with the fresh corn that his dad grew. Technically it is not a true bread but a fresh corn dish that is baked in a corn husk.

While this recipe is traditionally made with fresh corn, it can be made with frozen corn kernels as well. The corn kernels are lightly ground, traditionally on a stone, but today can be made in a food processor or blender. Walter always sings during this process of preparing the corn to put the Ancestral songs into the breads before they bake, and he sang as we tested this recipe.

