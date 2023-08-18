Comidas y Mas: Grill Corn Recipe

Fresh grilled sweet corn on the cob is one of the best dishes to showcase summer. The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market sells sweet corn for a limited time, and this is the perfect recipe to use when it is available. Terri and Brian Graves of Anasazi Roasted Corn sell it on the Santa Fe Plaza; folks line up for blocks to get their perfectly roasted corn on the cob. The biggest dilemma has always been providing a good marinade other than melted butter.
When we tested this recipe on the grill, Terri was amazed at how delicious our alternative to butter is. The flavor of the corn has a little spice to it from the chile, the lemon brightens the emulsion, and the blackened garlic adds a savory component that is not overpowering to the corn. Salt brings out the sweet flavor, making a delightful grilled ear without losing the corn’s fresh essence
.
MAKES 4 SERVINGS
For the emulsion:
1 tablespoon lemon juice (approximately 1/2 lemon)
½ cup sunflower oil
1 teaspoon New Mexico green chile powder (mild)
1 teaspoon New Mexico red chile powder (mild)
1 tablespoon blackened garlic
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1 tablespoon water
For the sweet corn:
4 pieces fresh white or yellow sweet corn
For the emulsion, place all the ingredients into a blender and mix, starting on low, and then turn up to high, for approximately 30 seconds. Pour the emulsion into a bowl and reserve.
For the fresh corn, peel down the husk from the top and remove the corn silk from the corncob.
Compost, discard, or save and dry the corn silk for later use. Tie the outer corn husk leaves together using a piece of the fresh corn husks as a tie so that it holds together on the bottom of the corn. This is what you and your guests will use to hold the corn so you can eat it right off the grill.
Brush on some of the emulsion and place the corn on the grill. Rotate it four times, cooking approximately for 45 seconds to 1 minute, brushing a little more of the emulsion onto the exposed corn with each rotation, so it blackens but does not burn. Corn will be ready in approximately 3 to 4 minutes, depending on the size of the corn and the heat of your grill.
I use a charcoal grill and charcoal wood pieces. Look for a locally made charcoal in your area.
I let the charcoal burn down so that it has just the hot embers to cook the corn on the cob. And because you are using fresh corn, you don’t want to overcook it; you just want to cook it enough so that it remains sweet and tender.
Once the corn has cooked, remove it from the grill and serve immediately.
Note: For those of you with a spicier palate, you can increase the amount of chile or use a hotter chile in the emulsion. ◀