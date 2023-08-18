Comidas y Mas: Grill Corn Recipe

This grilled sweet corn recipe features an emulsion rather than butter.

 Lois Ellen Frank

Grilled Sweet Corn

Fresh grilled sweet corn on the cob is one of the best dishes to showcase summer. The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market sells sweet corn for a limited time, and this is the perfect recipe to use when it is available. Terri and Brian Graves of Anasazi Roasted Corn sell it on the Santa Fe Plaza; folks line up for blocks to get their perfectly roasted corn on the cob. The biggest dilemma has always been providing a good marinade other than melted butter.

When we tested this recipe on the grill, Terri was amazed at how delicious our alternative to butter is. The flavor of the corn has a little spice to it from the chile, the lemon brightens the emulsion, and the blackened garlic adds a savory component that is not overpowering to the corn. Salt brings out the sweet flavor, making a delightful grilled ear without losing the corn’s fresh essence

Recommended for you