Come one, come all: LGBTQ+ Santa Fe history project underway

Every June, rainbow flags fly over Santa Fe as people gear up for Pride. This year’s official day of celebration is Saturday, June 26. Revelers can gather for an in-person parade, Plaza Pride festival, dance parties, and a few virtual events. It’s a big day, even for those members of the LGBTQ+ community who don’t take part in the party scene.
“My friends and I are a little old to march in parades now, but we’re supportive of it. We definitely get together in our homes,” says Walter Cooper, 81, author of the 2016 memoir, Unbuttoned: Gay Life in the Santa Fe Arts Scene, now out in a revised edition.
Cooper moved to the City Different in 1973, as the gay pride movement was swelling nationally. His book gets into the era’s key gay players, the local cruising scene, and lots of artsy esoterica and vintage gossip. Unbuttoned is one of a handful of books about Santa Fe’s LGBTQ+ history. Although Santa Fe has been known as a queer haven since the end of the 19th century, its reputation has been largely word-of-mouth and anecdotal. There currently isn’t enough hard documentation, for instance, to create a museum exhibit.
“The challenging thing about telling this story is that [people] weren’t out in a public way,” says Hannah Abelbeck, photo archivist at Palace of the Governors Photo Archives. The homophobia rampant in American culture until, perhaps, just a couple of decades ago made people fear disclosure. Being out as gay, lesbian, or trans meant losing one’s job, family, or life. Even in Santa Fe, where people could be freer than in many other parts of the country, homosexuality was acceptable as long as it wasn’t talked about.
Even though times have changed, “the stories you hear [about back then] are very tacit and coded,” Abelbeck says. “There are a lot of really hard questions about how one could and should tell these stories. There are a lot of potential ethical problems. But if no one makes the effort, that’s worse.”
Now, the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance is leading the charge to record Santa Fe’s LGBTQ+ history. The Shoulders We Stand On — Our Proud Heritage is an electronic timeline project housed at hrasantafe.org. Board president Kevin Bowen hopes it can form the basis for a future exhibit at the New Mexico History Museum. He wants to hear from anyone with a story to tell, photographs, or other documentation to share. It’s come one, come all, Bowen says.
“We’re taking the attitude that everyone’s important, from 1870 to 2020. Any time someone gives us history or information, we’ll put it up. Actors. Artists. People who owned stores. If they were involved in the community, or created space for the community, we want them involved.”
The work-in-progress timeline includes prominent and less-prominent gay artists, philanthropists, politicians, and others, as well as LGBTQ+ allies. For instance, Madge Buckley (1918-2010) coordinated Santa Fe’s first contributions to the national NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, begun in 1985.
The first person on the timeline is We’wha (1849-1896), a two-spirit member of Zuni Pueblo. Mary Colter (1869-1958), the chief architect for the Fred Harvey Company in the first half of the 20th century, is followed by the poet Witter Bynner (1881-1968), who was famous for throwing parties for local literati at his mansion. Not yet included in the timeline is Betty Stewart (1925-1994), a somewhat troubled and controversial designer of quintessential Santa Fe homes. (Stewart is the subject of a new biography by Mark H. Cross, A Tale of Santa Fe: Betty Stewart in the City Different, out now from Caminito Publishing.) The timeline also lists local and national legislation and activities affecting the LGBTQ+ community and the people of New Mexico. For instance, in 1950, Harry Hay established the Mattachine Society in Los Angeles, one of the first gay rights groups in the country. In 1952, Christine Jorgensen was the first American woman to publicly come out as transgender. The first cases of AIDS appeared in major U.S. coastal cities in 1982. And in 2013, New Mexico became the 17th state to recognize same-sex marriage.
Public input is critical for the project’s success. Potential participants should complete a form on the HRA website and someone from the organization will contact them. There is also an oral history component for which young people will interview elders. “They would both hear points of view that are different for them,” says Bowen, 61. “Things are very different in 2021 than they were when I came out, in 1980. It’s a whole different world.”
Anne Mulford, 62, has been navigating the generational lines for her documentary about Claude’s Bar on Canyon Road. In the 1950s and ’60s, it was the place to be for artists and anyone who fell outside the mainstream. Although it wasn’t specifically a gay bar, it was known as a safe place. Mulford’s mother, Esther Mulford, met the owner, Claude James, around 1964. It was love at first sight.
“I think they met on a business trip, but I don’t know where. I’m still looking for anyone who has that information. We lived on the East Coast. My mother packed us up and moved us across the country. We moved in with Claude at her home on Apodaca Hill,” says the sculptor and ceramic artist from New York City. The youngest of four siblings, she moved to Santa Fe when she was 5 years old.
Growing up, Mulford knew her mother and James were partners, and says that it’s clear from her interviews with people who knew them that they were recognized as a couple from their earliest times together. She has also learned that Esther Mulford wasn’t James’ first lesbian relationship, nor was James Esther’s first. But they never spoke of their love in those terms. In fact, it wasn’t until Mulford came out to her mother in the late 1980s that Esther finally acknowledged her own sexuality.
“That was the same year my mom died, so we only got to have a couple of conversations about it,” she says.
Mulford understands that for her mother, such discretion was partly about shame, but it was also about the reality of the times. If Esther was out as a lesbian, her children could be taken away. For some, the silence persists. “There are some women who are still alive, who are in their 80s and 90s, who knew Claude. I’ve been trying to get to them, but they will not talk to me,” she says. “I got one of them on the phone a couple of years ago. She said she wasn’t interested, that it was ‘a matter of prih-vacy.’ It made me sad. For my film, but also for the ongoing desire to stay closeted. The fear.”
Cooper thinks that many elders would talk now. The main issue is no longer shame, but that “their population is diminishing. Many people who lived through the era about which nothing was written are no longer with us,” he says, adding that “Santa Fe wasn’t like other towns. Of course, there were straight painters. Of course there were. But if you made a list of all the prominent people, you would find it heavily LGBTQ. I think they helped make Santa Fe what it is.” ◀
PRIDE 2021 events
Events are free and registration is at hrasantafe.org unless otherwise noted.
Event details are subject to change, due to evolving health regulations.
Friday, June 25
6:30 p.m.
Karaoke and Rocket Man (movie screening at 8 p.m.)
Railyard Park, 740 Cerrillos Road
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Pride Beach Party with DJ Bad Cat (21+)
106 N. Guadalupe St., at Dinner for Two
Saturday, June 26
Noon-1 p.m.
PRIDE Drive Parade
Noon-3 p.m.
Pride on the Plaza with DJ Oona Bender
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Youth Pride
Santa Fe Public Library, 145 Washington Ave.
4-7 p.m.
Cowgirl After Pride Party with DJ Oona Bender
Cowgirl Café, 319 S. Guadalupe St.
Sunday, June 27
1-5 p.m.
After-Burn! Pride Closing Tea with DJ John Edwards (21+)
Santa Fe Brewing Company, 37 Fire Place
$10; tickets are limited due to health guidelines
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.