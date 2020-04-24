Our routines are disrupted, and we are probably not happy about that as the sun in Taurus, which loves to settle down in a groove, conjuncts on Sunday with unsettling, erratic Uranus, the planet of wacky changes.
The weekend begins under an earthy, waxing Taurus moon, a good time to feed the senses. The mood gets more cerebral as the moon enters mercurial Gemini on Saturday. We can obsess about problems as mental Mercury squares Pluto and Jupiter, resentful and resistant against whomever we think is endangering our lives. Let’s turn those busy mental hamsters toward constructive critical thinking and healthy discussions.
Pluto turns retrograde on Saturday and can ask us to think about the best and worst abuses of power. Pluto covers all those sources. Some transformative processes may be put on hold until October as we go back and work on what’s happened. We get a chance to go over all those political, personal, and health dynamics to see if we can do it better.
On Sunday, Mercury squares expansive Jupiter and brings our minds to freedom. The rebellious streak may calm down as Mercury enters Taurus Monday. Midweek, we’re asked to wrangle logistics, write, or work on our budgets as Mercury squares serious Saturn. We will respect people who take on responsibility with competence.
All week long, Venus in Gemini keeps people talking and Mars in Aquarius keeps us socially aware, but this makes isolation tough. We can easily obsess about the news or social media. Stay in touch with one another and create good news.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24: Let’s engage healthy habits and forward thinking about anything we want to proliferate in the future. Exercise, eat well, and work in the garden under the waxing new Taurus moon. The mood can be constructive but restless and stubborn, experimental rather than calm, and hungry for news.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25: Our mood and events may be all over the place today as Mercury squares Pluto while Pluto retrogrades. The power dynamics could be really strange, so step out of the dogfight rather than be caught in the middle. Talk it out tonight as Mercury squares Jupiter.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26: Something in us screams for change — a change of scene, change in our habits or skills, fresh news — as the sun conjuncts Uranus. Our security may feel uncertain, and our foundations feel shaky. Consider long-term consequences when deciding.
MONDAY, APRIL 27: It’s good to work from home as the moon enters domestic Cancer, Mercury enters cozy Taurus, and we seek comfort and security. Check in on lonely people and important family members. Watch the intake of comfort foods. Over the next two fertile days, plant whatever is worth growing.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28: Our minds can perseverate on worries as mental Mercury squares responsible Saturn. This aspect helps us get the paperwork done, but our minds can get stuck. It’s easier to talk about logistics than emotions even though those run deeply. Consciously look for glimmers of hope.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29: Midday defenses spike as the moon opposes Pluto and Jupiter. Some look for blame, but we can keep looking farther for a real answer. Cabin fever nudges us tonight as the moon enters extroverted Leo. Find a way to safely express yourself.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30: Our fur ruffles easily. Conflicting needs push and pull as Mercury and Uranus conjunct and square the Leo moon. If we can identify the tension between opposing forces, we can negotiate a healthy midpoint. Create room for everyone to feel heard. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
