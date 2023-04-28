BLESSINGS ON YOUR MAY DAY. Whether you celebrate on May 1 or on May 5, the halfway point between spring equinox and summer solstice, may your week be full of budding flowers and chirping birds, the earthy celebration of life returning.
This could be a generally good week, a time where we bud and bloom ourselves as long as we’re not in a hurry and pay attention to where we’re going, communicate, and watch where our mind wanders.
A trip down memory lane can be a lovely melancholic tour or a dusty road of ruts as Mercury turns retrograde in Taurus and asks us to slow down and remember. Choose carefully what to review. At the same time, Mars impatiently sextiles Uranus and pushes us forward. Slow down and let life be a dance.
Activating Mars is now in domestic, self-protective Cancer; while this works for home improvement projects, people get cranky if they feel unsafe or criticized. The weekend begins under relatively high spirits as an outgoing Leo moon trines expansive Jupiter. Sociable Venus in talkative Gemini helps facilitate easy conversation but can keep our emotions a bit shallow.
Later in the week Venus squares confusing but imaginative Neptune, which can give us great daydreams but send confusing interpersonal signals. Fact-check anything picked up in social media or supermarket conversation. Don’t assume to know what beloveds are feeling and thinking; remember to actually ask. Keep those lines of communication open and flowing.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28: We can work at cross-purposes or replicate work this morning unless we check in as the moon squares Mercury. Watch for technical snafus midafternoon as the moon squares Uranus and check for a last-minute change in plans. It’s not a night for details but to feel the heart and laugh together.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29: Catch up on relationships this sociable morning. The moon enters responsibility-focused Virgo this afternoon; start the spring cleanup in the body, house, garden, or political sphere. Tonight, give people leeway to be thoughtful and introverted.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30: Projects run smoothly providing we can keep talking as the moon trines the sun and Mercury in pragmatic earth signs. It’s a good day to build, heal, or solve short-term problems; just realize we’re all working at different rhythms.
MONDAY, MAY 1: Be spacious and forgiving — we could be hard on ourselves and others under a fuzzy-making Mercury which semi-squares Neptune with a persnickety Virgo moon. This afternoon, look for a new understanding of how the past influences the present.
TUESDAY, MAY 2: As the moon enters creative Libra, we may continue to feel fuzzyheaded but can take this less personally. Work from our heart, our art, our compassion, our understanding, and from the soul rather than from the head.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3: Listen to intention, not irritability. We may want to be friendly but find that social miscues and toes stepped upon make it tricky. As Mercury semi-squares Venus, we can get irritable. Once defenses are triggered, back off, don’t take it personally, and try again later. Just love people.
THURSDAY, MAY 4: We may need time to concentrate on our own work as the moon enters private Scorpio and squares Pluto. It’s so easy to misinterpret other’s actions when we’re in a bubble of our own creation. Work that bubble, heal, but be aware that it takes extra energy to be situationally aware. ◀