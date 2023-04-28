Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

BLESSINGS ON YOUR MAY DAY. Whether you celebrate on May 1 or on May 5, the halfway point between spring equinox and summer solstice, may your week be full of budding flowers and chirping birds, the earthy celebration of life returning.

This could be a generally good week, a time where we bud and bloom ourselves as long as we’re not in a hurry and pay attention to where we’re going, communicate, and watch where our mind wanders.

A trip down memory lane can be a lovely melancholic tour or a dusty road of ruts as Mercury turns retrograde in Taurus and asks us to slow down and remember. Choose carefully what to review. At the same time, Mars impatiently sextiles Uranus and pushes us forward. Slow down and let life be a dance.

