We get a chance for a new chapter under today’s new moon in Virgo. Curiosity abounds. While the mood can occasionally feel brittle and sensitive, we can clearly see the changes that need to be made for our health and the health of our society. We can respect existential anxiety but still not let it run the show.
The sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all lined up in Virgo make us all too aware of the world’s woes and our personal concerns. As all these planets form a hopeful trine to change-making Uranus this week, we want to know how we can make a difference.
We know what we need to cut out and shift. Now we need the guts and fury, the stamina to make those changes. This could be a shift in our health patterns, our work or our purchasing history, as we look at what we buy and how that affects our ecosystem. Virgo asks us to sweat the details. Let a big philosophical decision inspire both large and incremental changes. Start with Labor Day weekend home-improvement chores.
Saturday night through late Monday, a more sociable Libra moon encourages last picnics while the crickets start their autumnal songs. We can have fun with a critical debate, but keep away from tender feelings. They don’t need debate, they need Virgoan empathy.
Monday night, the moon enters focused Scorpio as the sun conjuncts defensive Mars. If a child’s first day back to school is Tuesday or Wednesday, under the Scorpio moon, encourage them to just get oriented, and not take other’s prickliness personally. New friendships begin on Thursday.
Friday, Aug. 30: Inventory, sort, and begin. Celebrate what’s worth taking into the future on this new moon in Virgo. Honor concerns but stay in the driver’s seat. Later, be productive as the moon trines Saturn. Be kind to the grumpy souls.
Saturday, Aug. 31: If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right. Don’t get grim; tend to pragmatic Labor Day chores, but have fun while doing it. Later, as the moon enters sociable Libra, lift spirits by appreciating one another’s worthiness.
Sunday, Sept. 1: Celebrate the working world with rest as Venus trines industrious Saturn this morning. Later, think about the work we want to call in. Look for fresh ideas as mental Mercury trines Uranus and stirs the conversation.
Monday, Sept. 2: Fools walk where angels fear to tread as the sun conjuncts Mars. It makes sense to be physically active, but pay attention and think through consequences. Emotions amp up tonight. We may use logic to justify strong emotional statements, but they aren’t logic-based. Own the feelings and engage compassion.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Orient to new places as Mercury conjuncts Mars. Thinking can be surgical rather than nurturing. Be cautious around stormy weather or snarky comments. Drive safely and walk with attention.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: The day starts grim and ends more upbeat. People are a bit standoffish and private this morning but can excel in creative and spiritual work. We can laugh at ourselves, and others, tonight as the moon enters Sagittarius.
Thursday, Sept. 5: People are more willing to meet strangers, but pragmatic problems may arise that stimulate anxious feelings. A situation may be more complicated than it looks, but we can find solutions if we look for a reasonable way through. Listen for sane musings in a crazy situation as Mercury trines Saturn.
