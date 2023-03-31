Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

LOOK UP IN THE WESTERN SKY just after sunset this week and see Jupiter and Mercury in Aries, Venus with Uranus invisibly nearby in Taurus, Mars directly above us in Cancer, and the moon arcing toward the east. Feel that connection with our celestial neighbors and appreciate how huge our universe is compared to our small problems.

An extra strain of competence infuses us if we can engage our emotions as Mars in Cancer forms a trine with Saturn in Pisces all week. If we can find a good motivation and align our actions with our feelings, magic happens. If we want to be elsewhere, it’ll feel like pulling teeth. And with this Aries lineup, if a wild and crazy thought crosses our minds, let’s appreciate the bravery but think through ramifications before acting.

Spring is in the air, and it’s not just animals that feel it as Venus in cuddly Taurus conjuncts electrical Uranus and calls for a fresh spark in old relationships and new. Just be careful where those sparks land. The emotional fires run hot this weekend as an expressive Leo moon forms a trine with the sun in Aries, inspiring parties and adventures and infusing drama into ongoing protests on the world stage.