LOOK UP IN THE WESTERN SKY just after sunset this week and see Jupiter and Mercury in Aries, Venus with Uranus invisibly nearby in Taurus, Mars directly above us in Cancer, and the moon arcing toward the east. Feel that connection with our celestial neighbors and appreciate how huge our universe is compared to our small problems.
An extra strain of competence infuses us if we can engage our emotions as Mars in Cancer forms a trine with Saturn in Pisces all week. If we can find a good motivation and align our actions with our feelings, magic happens. If we want to be elsewhere, it’ll feel like pulling teeth. And with this Aries lineup, if a wild and crazy thought crosses our minds, let’s appreciate the bravery but think through ramifications before acting.
Spring is in the air, and it’s not just animals that feel it as Venus in cuddly Taurus conjuncts electrical Uranus and calls for a fresh spark in old relationships and new. Just be careful where those sparks land. The emotional fires run hot this weekend as an expressive Leo moon forms a trine with the sun in Aries, inspiring parties and adventures and infusing drama into ongoing protests on the world stage.
Our critique sharpens and common sense kicks in as the moon enters earthy Virgo on Sunday, and Mercury enters Taurus on Monday. We see how much work needs to be done, but the stars are telling us to get on with it, to not give up.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31: We’re on the move as the Leo moon trines the sun, so let’s get to good places. Discuss big actions, although no one feels like talking details. People want to be seen and appreciated and may forget to return the favor, but that doesn’t mean they don’t love us.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1: Don’t hurt feelings on this day of mischief and foolishness. Keep humor nearby and love people for positive actions. We can get easily irritated with even funny beloveds if we feel out of sync as Venus semi-squares Mars. Feel a desire for real and substantial change cooking in the background.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2: Do the chores as the moon enters Virgo. Clear the decks, get organized, start spring cleaning. Don’t tell other people how to do it; just get started. Midday, if people get cranky as the moon sextiles Mars, take a break, stretch the legs, and clear the air.
MONDAY, APRIL 3: We can suddenly see a problem, whether it’s revealed by events or through our focus as Mercury enters pragmatic Taurus and squares intense Pluto. If people are upset, let them talk; don’t take it on or take it personally. Look at what bothers — and let it inspire action.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4: Avoid attaching blame on this uncomfortable morning; deal with messes as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune. We can drop more into our hearts and see the world’s beauty this afternoon as the waxing moon enters Libra. Look for healthy, dynamic compromises that work for all involved.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5: Pragmatic common sense can stabilize an otherwise volatile situation as Mercury sextiles Saturn. Tonight’s full moon in Libra at 10:34 p.m. pumps energy and torque into all relationships. Ask what we can do together that supports our individual visions.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6: Romance and collaboration is in the air although people may feel tired from the full moon. Make life easier for one another and feel appreciated. Tend to interpersonal stuff now; it’ll get trickier tomorrow. Keep signals clear, as people can interpret according to their own prejudice and desires. ◀