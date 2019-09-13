Emotions can flood in like a hurricane at high tide as a full moon, in sensitive Pisces, conjuncts Neptune this Friday morning. Whether it’s the Pisces moon, hormones, lowering barometric pressure, or a fear of Friday the 13th, we can feel emotionally tossed by the winds and waves. Any uncomfortable headline can feel like a burr under our saddles. It pays to do whatever mindfulness training helps us feel centered and grounded.
But the winds change on Saturday as mental Mercury and affectionate Venus both leave thoughtful, irritable Virgo and enter friendlier Libra, while the moon, which sets the emotional tone of the day, leaves sensitive Pisces and enters rebellious Aries. We’ll have more strength to deal with something that recently felt overwhelming. We may be able to be more tactful as we talk about it now.
While the weekend is generally sociable and adventurous, expect some important political conversations. Early next week, deal with pragmatic decisions about foundations as the steady and pragmatic Taurus moon forms a grand trine with Mars, the sun, and Saturn on the other corner. Look for a chance to begin good new collaborations.
Keep the ears open for news about work and structural organization from politics to the homefront midweek as Saturn turns direct after a long retrograde. Some project that was percolating last year but got put on hold last spring will now begin to manifest. Because Saturn deals with structural things, we may hear some news around U.S./Mexico border issues, and around chains of command everywhere.
Friday, Sept. 13: Conditions switch quickly. Notice the moods of people nearby. A moment of poetry is possible this morning as Mercury trines Venus. Hidden truths arise and can feel overwhelming. Give room for emotions tonight but don’t let them flood you out. Keep it simple, comforting, and spacious as the moon peaks full this evening.
Saturday, Sept. 14: The world may feel very different this morning as the moon enters brash Aries, while Mercury and Venus enter friendly, sociable, social-justice-oriented Libra. We may worry less and want to take more action. Look ahead at social calendars and make new connections. Surprising laughter and rebellion are featured tonight.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Reconnect with old friends and familiar communities. Notice both the desire for trustworthy people and to speak our minds. Networking bears fruit, while other work will tend to go in circles. It can be a challenge to complete projects.
Monday, Sept. 16: The mood is brave and involved. We may be raring to go if we love our work; however, we may find passive-aggressive ways of acting out if we don’t. While people are generally in a kind mood, the political debate thickens and we will call people out for outrageous unfairness. Remember to be fair in that process.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: An old distrust brings up concerns, but new friendships or collaboration feel possible. Potential work decisions are brewing. Stay visible and involved to be included. People don’t want to be rushed but will work steadily if the reward is clear as the earthy Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: The mood is generally stubborn but productive. Some tension releases. Things that were blocked become unblocked and important building blocks fall into place, whether we like it or not.
Thursday, Sept. 19: All systems go! Look for new decisions made and new projects launched as Mars trines Pluto. This afternoon, let’s work our contacts and check in with our teams, engage the conversation but not buy into an ambient nervousness as the moon enters verbal Gemini. ◀
