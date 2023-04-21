Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

HOLD STILL AND TAKE ROOT for a day or two. Mercury, planet of movement and communication, turns retrograde in Taurus on Friday, April 21, for the next three weeks. Work picks up once Mercury starts retracing its steps, but while it appears to hold still, have a seat and take a deep breath. It will not further to rush this weekend.

Mercury appears to retrograde for three weeks, three times a year, and it’s time to practice basic Mercury retrograde skills. Allow extra time and check for technical glitches or misunderstandings if any tension arises. The news recently described crimes committed by people who jumped to conclusions and attacked. Although the heat calmed down as the sun entered Taurus last week, let’s ask good questions and check our facts before we jump anywhere.

Don’t be surprised if people from the past pop in, but don’t reengage old patterns. See the hooks, step aside, and respond with a fresh breath. Mercury retrograde is a wonderful time to repair, renew, and reconnect with old contacts; edit and follow through on plans already in place.

