HOLD STILL AND TAKE ROOT for a day or two. Mercury, planet of movement and communication, turns retrograde in Taurus on Friday, April 21, for the next three weeks. Work picks up once Mercury starts retracing its steps, but while it appears to hold still, have a seat and take a deep breath. It will not further to rush this weekend.
Mercury appears to retrograde for three weeks, three times a year, and it’s time to practice basic Mercury retrograde skills. Allow extra time and check for technical glitches or misunderstandings if any tension arises. The news recently described crimes committed by people who jumped to conclusions and attacked. Although the heat calmed down as the sun entered Taurus last week, let’s ask good questions and check our facts before we jump anywhere.
Don’t be surprised if people from the past pop in, but don’t reengage old patterns. See the hooks, step aside, and respond with a fresh breath. Mercury retrograde is a wonderful time to repair, renew, and reconnect with old contacts; edit and follow through on plans already in place.
As the weekend begins, the sun and waxing moon in Taurus offer us fertile astrological loam for new seedlings, new ideas, new relationships. But as with any garden plot, we must plant the seeds and nurture the harvest. This Taurus lineup calls us to be in our bodies; if our words falter, communicate with hearts, actions, and creativity.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21: Be rather than do. Be with one another, be with the work in hand, be open with compassion to the world. Move and speak thoughtfully. If moods feel turbulent or accident-prone, slow down and sit for a minute. Hug beloveds, eat good food, and take care of one another.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22: We need to talk with lots of words, although few will get to the point. Process, laugh, communicate. Just make sure to understand what was actually said. Watch for driving or mechanical issues midday. If tired, just rest rather than complain. Evening brings more social connection and heart.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23: Get the rhythm back. Express warmth this morning, and take an opportunity to fix or heal some recent misunderstanding midday. Evening brings clearer decisions as Mercury sextiles Mars. Edit, clear, organize, and set healthy limits.
MONDAY, APRIL 24: Engage patient determination this truly Mercury retrograde day. Pierce through some confusion or fuzzy thinking this morning and let people work in their corner as the moon enters introspective Cancer midday. Our feelings, rather than logic, run the show, so look for the real story behind the words.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25: Make decisions about work in progress or proposals already on the table as the sun sextiles hard-working Saturn. We may feel sensitized and not be interested in taking personal risk, but practical actions help us feel more grounded. If someone tries to control others to feel safer in their own skin, don’t participate but do address their insecurity.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26: Continue. Weed, nurture, and garden the house, yard, work, and relationships and practice good self-care in the process. Be careful with either stinginess or over-giving midafternoon as the moon squares Jupiter. Neither enable nor withhold, but find a healthy way to share hugs and resources.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27: The mood is stubborn and expressive as the moon enters Leo, although morning could bring up feelings of loss or missed opportunity as the moon opposes Pluto. People may need attention for recent grief. Step out of a win-lose situation to find a way that all parties can benefit.