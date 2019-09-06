Most of us will have an ordinary week, with sleepy moments and interesting opportunities to communicate our ideas. But there is also a window open for extraordinary circumstances that call people to rise to their best.
We are a mixed bag of astrological instructions this week as seven planets form one major T-square in changeable mutable signs. Mars, the sun, Mercury, and Venus are all lined up in nervy Virgo, and all oppose watery Neptune, square expansive Jupiter, and trine stern Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn. With almost all the planets involved in this dance, predicting the outcome is difficult.
The winds will blow with a Mercury conjunction with the sun and Mars. The oppositions to Neptune increase the chance for floods and some confusion about what is really going on. These patterns also help us tap into our intuition and loan us energy, but we need to access those resources. People can show their absolute best in emergencies.
On a more personal level, that lineup in Virgo can bring out anxious worrying and lead us to analyze our relationships as a form of intimacy. But we can also spot a real problem and advocate for solutions. Our mind needs goals: Work toward the garden, not against the weeds.
As the weekend begins, a moon-Jupiter conjunction in Sagittarius brings our attention to the natural world in all its beauty and troubles. Over the weekend, a Capricorn moon instills competence but also brings the potential for manipulation.
Monday through Wednesday, oddly complicated challenges arise, but we have the capacity to work well in teams to solve the problem. If we work alone, we need to take extra care to avoid dithering; stay organized and on track.
Friday, Sept. 6: Tap into generosity and be ready to multitask and juggle as Mercury squares Jupiter. We may be painfully aware of the potential for loss, and this can shift our priorities as Venus trines Pluto. We want people to really care. Tonight, dance under the moonlight, but be safe around alcohol, flooding, or distractions.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Sleep in late or drift by a stream as mental Mercury opposes imaginative Neptune. Everything else can get complicated or confusing. The moon in Capricorn cranks up a need to get organized. Clarify what people really need. Shift gears this evening.
Sunday, Sept. 8: We may need to wake up or become aware of a problem. Our moods can get sullen or determined, and we’ll feel better when we feel like we’ve accomplished something. Search for something under the surface; superficiality just won’t cut it.
Monday, Sept. 9: It’s easier to see the big picture than the needs of those closest to us as the moon enters Aquarius. A competitive tide tugs underneath. Make a substantial contribution but with healthy boundaries in place.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: People may try to help, but they need to ask people involved what they actually need, not what we think they need. Evening lightens up as the moon sextiles Jupiter.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Let strong feelings and old memories wash through; nurture connections and community. When we try to get practical, we may find it hard to get in gear as the moon makes no major aspects.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Emotions swell up like floodwaters as the nearly full moon enters sensitive Pisces. No one wants to be guilt-tripped, but we can have a strong and muscular response to real problems as Mars squares expansive Jupiter.
