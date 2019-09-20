Autumn officially beings on Monday as the sun enters Libra. In the meantime, let’s appreciate our work (as the sun leaves Virgo), and the bounty of our relationships (as the sun enters sociable Libra). The fall equinox creates an opportunity for an opening. Other planets had some complications, but it’s a great weekend to dream and introspect.
We also get the last pass of a tricky nine-month transit; expansive Jupiter squares foggy Neptune on Saturday for the third time since last January. This confusing Jupiter-Neptune square coincided with a year of Neptune-associated problems. Some people have had unusual struggles with sugar, alcohol, or personal or political illusions. This square also encourages us to bring a hunger for sweetness in our lives. These issues could peak this weekend and get potentially easier to tackle directly in the weeks ahead. However, we may have some rough wake-up calls in the process.
Before that clears up, throughout this week we may see Neptunian tension in some disagreement based on flooding, subterfuge, oil, or gas. We may personally need to clear up some misperceptions of our own. If we feel any depression or frustration, let’s search for a deeper understanding.
Engage the conversation on Friday as communicative Gemini moon trines emotional Venus and mental Mercury in Libra. On Saturday, we may feel a little out of sync with one another as the moon squares difficult Mars then enters self-protective Cancer in the evening. Prioritize self-care and home care on Sunday. Give the mind something productive to do.
Friday, Sept. 20: The dialogue is more important than the outcome. Just make sure everyone feels heard as an impatient Gemini moon trines Venus and Mercury. Make sure no one’s left hanging for a return phone call or email. We get less realistic tonight by enjoying tall tales.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Let people sleep in. Let the mind wander today, review all that was accomplished or understood this summer. Introspect and investigate what the soul hungers for as Jupiter squares Neptune. We’ll want our cozy comforts as the moon enters domestic Cancer tonight.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Think seriously, but watch where the mind goes. The news may sound grim as Mercury squares Saturn. We may have something serious to consider, but let’s not get stuck in a spiral of worry. It’s better to chew on something that requires mental traction. And let’s be kind to one another.
Monday, Sept. 23: Autumn begins this morning. Where there is gentle reassurance of safety, doorways open. Make gentle overtures. Possibilities open, but do not push.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: The Leo moon encourages us to reach out and connect. Those who are normally a bit narcissistic can become more so. Notice which relationships are a two-way street of mutual encouragement and which ones aren’t. Tonight, we can find the humor in an otherwise dour situation.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Watch a passive-aggressive approach or a tendency to be tactful on the surface but sulk underneath as Venus squares Saturn. Work and practical considerations can get in the way of our social time, but it can be satisfying to engage work we love.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Critiques sharpen as Mercury squares deep Pluto under an edgy Virgo. We can see what the problem is. Watch a tendency to lash out inappropriately to deal with some personal discomfort. Back off from cranky people, but encourage those who are really working deep within. Notice difficult news, but remember it’s only a partial picture. Use the mind’s obsessiveness productively.
