Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Let’s work on sorting what works and what doesn’t this last week of Mercury retrograde cycle, because it may be hard to get anything else done. This week could bring some truly wild snafus, so let’s pay attention to where we drive, what we say, and how we proceed. Because not everyone will.

It will be good to contemplate what freedom means in our particular circumstance and how we could expand this in the future as the Virgo sun trines expansive Jupiter this weekend. Because six planets are now in retrograde, it’s not quite time to lock in those plans. But we can contemplate what liberates us from the past, whether we need to let go of what no longer works or to retrieve a traditional idea, skill, or paradigm we need to create more possibilities in the future.

The weekend begins under a cozy but easily-worried Cancer moon, but that hopeful Sun-Jupiter trine can help us feel grateful for the people and circumstances that bring safety. Sunday through Tuesday a more outgoing Leo moon helps us connect but could bring dramatic statements to the headlines.

