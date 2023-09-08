Let’s work on sorting what works and what doesn’t this last week of Mercury retrograde cycle, because it may be hard to get anything else done. This week could bring some truly wild snafus, so let’s pay attention to where we drive, what we say, and how we proceed. Because not everyone will.
It will be good to contemplate what freedom means in our particular circumstance and how we could expand this in the future as the Virgo sun trines expansive Jupiter this weekend. Because six planets are now in retrograde, it’s not quite time to lock in those plans. But we can contemplate what liberates us from the past, whether we need to let go of what no longer works or to retrieve a traditional idea, skill, or paradigm we need to create more possibilities in the future.
The weekend begins under a cozy but easily-worried Cancer moon, but that hopeful Sun-Jupiter trine can help us feel grateful for the people and circumstances that bring safety. Sunday through Tuesday a more outgoing Leo moon helps us connect but could bring dramatic statements to the headlines.
Wednesday and Thursday a new moon in Virgo asks us to drop blame as a way of controlling a situation and just work on sorting and healing our world. Don’t bother slinging blame; stay focused on how to improve the situation. If we get into trouble let’s make it intentional, make it good trouble.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8: Don’t eat too much; expand another way as the sun trines Jupiter. Open the horizon and think bigger rather than smaller. Clear the decks of unwanted stuff, but don’t push people away; the Cancer moon can leave us sensitive to any hint of rejection. We’ll appreciate any reassurance.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: The moon is both sociable and shy; though we’re open to kindness, our defenses prickle easily. Return to a familiar market, reconnect with old friends, work on home projects, and share lovely food as the moon sextiles Jupiter and Uranus under an intimate Cancer moon. Evening is subdued but could be cozy.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: Check the lay of the land this morning; an overnight moon-Pluto opposition can awaken strange dreams and tough memories, leaving us thoughtful. Midday grows more sociable as the moon enters outgoing Leo, though practical events could get awkward. If tension arises around differing priorities or timing, stay patient and solution-focused.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: Emotions can hit high tide as the moon conjuncts Venus in Leo; memories flow of old pain and important lessons as the sun quincunxes Chiron. We’ll respond to events symbolically and use them to express some free-floating emotion. People will appreciate being heard, held, and validated.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12: We may not feel flexible but still have to adapt and roll with a change in plans or short supplies as the moon squares Uranus this morning. Minor snafus can test our patience unless we dance with it. Small problems give us big examples of where changes are needed.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13: Use this more serious day for sorting, editing, writing, correcting, and healing as the waning Virgo moon opposes Saturn and conjuncts Mercury. Plans for the future made now are a good sketch but will need to be adjusted later.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: Divinity is found in the details, if we look for it, as the Virgo moon trines Jupiter then hits the new moon at 7:39 p.m. Begin a new cycle of core Virgo gifts; weave the mind, body, and spirit together, through thoughts, actions and healing.