Virgo’s energy helps us to diagnose issues. Now that we are in the heart of Virgo season, it can give us a stomachache to look at the news. We won’t feel conflict everywhere, but we can expect to see it in the headlines through 2020 as Mars, in its own fiery sign of Aries, squares Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — all clustered in Capricorn three times until December. That conflict can churn this Wednesday as Mars turns retrograde. We need to stay present and find an authentic way through.
Meanwhile, talkative Mercury enters diplomatic Libra on Saturday, which can make us even more uncomfortable around conflict. Venus enters Leo on Sunday and adds romance to our personal situations and bravado to politics. Some people will just want to put on a show.
Mercury in Libra and Venus in Leo are both outgoing and will help kids reach out to new friends at the beginning of school. The rest of us can discover new business contacts. But they may make social distancing even more uncomfortable unless we can find creative ways to connect.
The weekend begins under a feisty and independent moon in Aries as Venus squares Mars. We’ll all have different ideas about how to proceed. Mercury enters Libra on Saturday and encourages healthy new agreements. The holiday weekend bears fruit on Sunday as Venus enters Leo and the moon enters grounded Taurus.
Start talking about the year ahead on Tuesday as the moon enters verbal Gemini. Mars retrogrades on Wednesday and can bring conflict with odd twists. Keep the conversation flowing and let diplomatic Mercury in Libra help us mediate the situation.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4: We can be right, or we can be happy. Let’s choose our fights carefully and avoid a knee-jerk contrariness as Venus squares Mars. Choose diplomacy. This independent competence can really help us make hay while the sun shines if we stay out of conflict.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5: Notice what’s missing as the moon squares Pluto this morning. By midafternoon, we may feel more hopeful as Mercury enters Libra. Take on responsibility and turn a corner. If arguments erupt tonight as the moon conjuncts Mars, seek a neutral corner, rest up, and talk tomorrow.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6: The mood shifts to less stress, more comfort, and indulgence as the moon enters cuddlier Taurus and Venus enters romantic Leo. Watch for melodrama on the big stage, and give intimate relationships extra attention and appreciation.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7: Celebrate work and workers by savoring a day off before the weather turns as that tactile Taurus moon forms an easing trine to the sun and Jupiter. Let people move at their own pace.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8: Reach out. It can feel good to get back into work and steadily push the ball forward as the earthy Taurus moon trines Pluto and Saturn. The moon enters nervy Gemini in the afternoon; it may rev up anxiety but can also help us express, laugh, and create new connections.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9: Pay attention. Mars retrogrades and changes the circumstances: a few old problems disappear and new ones arise. Walk away from unnecessary scuffles. Get stubborn when a stance is necessary. Things move forward as long as all parties feel that they are being heard under this verbal Gemini moon.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10: Words can heal or hurt, so use them wisely. Our minds are curious; we’ll want to explore, speak, or read, but we can also promote gossip. Let’s think carefully about the consequences of words and confirm any facts before we pass a story on. Keep the critical mind intact, but express opinions and ideas with gentleness.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
