Labor Day is the industrious Virgo, a holiday where we celebrate our labors by taking a last delicious break before summer’s end. This Labor Day brings a new moon in Virgo and a new request for us to examine what we need to be on track with in our work.
But first, let’s indulge in a deliciously lazy weekend as the waning moon enters Leo Friday morning and asks us to center ourselves. Mars lingers in an opposition to daydreaming Neptune over the weekend, dissolving anger and outworn ambitions, but can leave us temporarily unsure or foggy-headed.
With Mercury and Venus now in beauty-appreciating Libra, look for the poignant beauty of early fall. Proportion, justice, and a moment’s peace can really feed our soul.
Monday brings a new moon in Virgo, a new beginning in our work, however we define that. The sun forms a gentle trine to change-inducing Uranus and encourages us to look at our chores, daily habits, health regimes — all Virgo things — and make sure they serve us.
Let’s sharpen our pencils and assess our situation as we come back to the rhythms of the work world on Tuesday, then dive into our projects and make new contacts midweek under a friendly Libra moon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3: Our inner introvert and extrovert are both active and can pull us in opposite directions unless we let them trade off. The Virgo planets call us inward while the Leo moon craves connection and experience. Use the mixed energy to make sensible overtures and add panache to the ordinary.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4: We may feel our age early on as the moon opposes Saturn. Midday, engage in a journey, hike, or search. Be fed by the world’s beauty (and woes) and let it open the heart. Converse in-depth about the future as Mercury trines Saturn tonight.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5: Refill the wells with rest and a bigger philosophical perspective. Waft through the afternoon, then notice a fresh wave of efficiency and worry around dinnertime when the waning moon enters Virgo, bringing up our doubts and excitement.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6: This industrious Labor Day will feel better if we have projects, as Mars trines in-depth Pluto. It encourages us to labor for ourselves so we may accomplish what we need to feel more at home in our life. But make it beautiful and enjoy the company.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7: Watch out for impatience midday as the moon conjuncts Mars. Some people will be short tempered about unmet expectations, but let’s question whether those expectations were realistic to begin with. Reconnect with the team before diving into a new chapter of work. If doubts arise, explore how things can be different this time.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8: Organize details this morning as the moon trines Saturn, then prioritize collaboration. When we understand one another, we work together more efficiently and smoothly. At dinnertime we may second guess, perseverating over what should have been done as the moon conjuncts Mercury, and we’ll need to keep ourselves focused on what’s useful instead.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9: We may be slow off the mark this morning, feel emotionally touchy, and need to pace ourselves, so be kind. Be aware of potential soul discontent midafternoon as the moon squares Pluto and trines Jupiter. We may think a small thing will solve our problem but underneath we can feel the hints of deeper longing. Appreciate connections as the moon conjuncts Venus just after sunset. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
