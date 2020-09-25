The week concludes on a pushy note, but we can use that momentum for the work ahead. We can take advantage of that willfulness and strategic brilliance and do good work with it. We can make plans, work out at the gym, or build or repair something substantial. Otherwise, it can be tempting to push people around or just get difficult as mental Mercury opposes feisty Mars. They both square the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — all in strategic Capricorn.
The mood grows more cooperative and less pushy over the weekend as the moon enters Aquarius. In other years, this would be a great weekend to gather, demonstrate, or rally. The stars encourage our extroverted side. With the moon in Aquarius, Venus in Leo, and Mars in Aries, we are focused on the big picture. We need to find something in which we can passionately engage.
Mental Mercury enters focused Scorpio on Sunday, and the moon enters sensitive Pisces on Monday. Together, they encourage our introverted side, and we refocus on personal relationships and progress. If we’re feeling overwhelmed, we can easily get resentful or depressed. But we can get back in there and do what needs to be done.
On Tuesday, our patience can be tested by awkward frustrations as Mars squares Saturn. While it may be a good day to avoid the nexus of bureaucracy, this muscular, difficult energy can help us deal with complicated processes we’ve been avoiding. It’s a good time to clear the decks because it’s about to get busy, as the moon waxes full in Aries on Thursday and heats up our existence.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25: While the sun and Mercury in Libra encourage peaceful cooperation, the Capricorn moon conjuncts Pluto and Saturn and wants to make things happen. Steady work can stabilize us and help us feel we’re getting somewhere. Let’s assess when to hold our ground and when to stand aside.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: Notice a strong urge to gather, be stubborn, and have hope, even in the face of some poignant concern, as Venus forms a quincunx with Pluto. Find a safe way to connect with the collective. People need camaraderie and acceptance more than emotional intimacy.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: We can feel disconnected as the Aquarius moon opposes Venus. It’ll be easier to work in friendly independence rather than try to coordinate. But because of this odd disconnection, it’s important to check in with elders and stray family members as Mercury heads into Scorpio.
MONDAY, SEPT 28: Emotions run strong and contradictory this morning. We can feel fiercely passionate about issues while feeling too tender to tackle the world as the moon enters Pisces. Keep the ball rolling wherever we’re building momentum. Otherwise, let’s catch up with our emotional processing and think through personal issues.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: Cut everyone some slack and find a practical use for difficult energy. Mars squares Saturn and highlights tensions just when our moods would prefer a cup of tea and a good book. Tonight, step back from gritty reality and feed the spirit while the moon conjuncts Neptune.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30: Things are about to get busy. Connect with the team and make sure everyone’s on the same page. Manage any recent problems; align and prepare. The energy ramps up tonight but becomes less cooperative as the moon enters impulsive Aries.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1: Energy comes in fits and starts; get going or get out of the way as the moon in Aries waxes full. Expect minor explosions and potentially thrilling progress. Consider consequences and aim carefully before spouting off. Don’t get distracted by other people’s circuses. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
