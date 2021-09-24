Slow down, get centered, and connect with the heart. Anything we do to clear the air, calm ourselves, and dwell in the moment furthers. It’s a wonderful week for meditation, visioning, and listening deeply to the soul. Everything else may take some extra effort.
The planet that symbolizes our thinking, our communication, and our transportation, Mercury, is now friendly Libra, dealing with one supportive aspect and one truly trying aspect. A supportive trine to expansive Jupiter encourages us to be optimistic and think big. Mercury also forms a challenging square to intense Pluto and brings up all our oldest issues around whether we feel heard and a tendency to perseverate on the worst-case scenarios. Mercury turns retrograde on Sunday, as it does three times a year for about three weeks each time, and will run back and forward over those aspects twice more by November.
Practice good Mercury retrograde skills. Stay present, and don’t get lost in the past even when old wounds get triggered. Check for misunderstandings in all directions. Pay extra attention when driving or traveling, make good use of delays, and confirm all reservations and assumptions.
Work on completing unfinished projects as the weekend begins under a pragmatic Taurus moon. The moon enters Gemini on Saturday evening, easing our communication and travel even as Mercury appears to hold still. Sunday night and early into next week, stay situationally aware and prioritize safety. Creativity and affection abound midweek as Venus trines Neptune; just confirm all practical details.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24: Slow and steady does it. Watch for sudden wildcards that need tending as the steady Taurus moon conjuncts erratic Uranus. Keep the heart open, slow down, and check each step. Share comfort tonight.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25: Engage steady competence, deal with work in progress, and be steady as Mars constructively trines Saturn. Make connections for future work, but follow them up in a few weeks. Tonight, relax and be amused as the moon enters talkative Gemini; reminisce with fresh understanding.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26: Converse over brunch as the Gemini moon forms a grand trine with the sun, Mars, and Saturn. Enjoy the sentiment, process the past, but remember the future is just penciled in. Mercury turns retrograde tonight, and everything slows down. Travel with care.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27: The talkative, mobile, nervous Gemini moon forms another grand trine with Mercury and Jupiter, increasing information flow. This eases the transition into Mercury retrograde, but many words carry projections of ungrounded hopes and fears. Engage conversation, but sort information carefully.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28: Sleep in late and stay cozy as the moon enters domesticating Cancer. Comfort foods, hot chocolate, and kind words further. Keep expectations reasonable and offer reassurance. Watch a tendency to blame others midday; we’re all wading through this together.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29: Venus trines Neptune and inspires compassion, creativity, and the potential for romantic sparks, but make sure to clarify interpersonal signals. Find a balance between one’s comfort zone and a brave advocacy for better situations as the protective Cancer moon squares the sun and Mars in egalitarian Libra. Take a logical and sane next step as the sun trines Saturn tonight.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30: The Cancer moon creates an overflowing river of feelings, forming a grand trine with Venus and Neptune, maybe in response to an ending or a ghost from the past, as the moon opposes Pluto. Stay in the moment, stay present with one another, and don’t jump to conclusions.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
