The stars give us an opportunity to build momentum if we can focus our energy and stay on target. Retrograde Mars in feisty Aries adds fuel and keeps the heat simmering, but we can also use this fuel to further our work. It’s important to talk over all major issues as mental Mercury forms challenging aspects to Pluto, Saturn, and Mars this week: . We also need to consciously take a step back and be gentle.
The winds and weather are not gentle, neither are the fires or the headlines, but with Venus now in heart-centered Leo, Mercury in balance-loving Libra, we deeply need gentleness. We need to know when it is safe enough to feel our feelings. Let’s take a break from coping; rest and recalibrate so we can get back in there.
Be generous with positive feedback as the week draws to a close. If we don’t support one another, we can easily feel like what we do is never enough as Mercury squares Pluto over the weekend. Pour extra appreciation toward firefighters and other frontline personnel. Our kids and teachers need the same encouragement.
Saturday through Monday, a Scorpio moon and tricky sun-Mars aspect can make us twitchy unless we have something upon which to concentrate. The aspects are good for solving mysteries. Do not borrow trouble from the future; stay here and deal with what’s on the plate.
The mood shifts by midweek under an outspoken Sagittarius moon. Fall begins as the sun enters Libra on Tuesday morning. We can use that equinox magic to open doorways and encourage balance. Wednesday and Thursday are more industrious under a busy Capricorn moon, but let’s remember to practice gentleness as we get the work done.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18: Tend to matters of the heart this morning while the Libra moon sextiles Venus. Uncertain conditions can leave an outcome unknown. Tonight, we can share and speak our hearts more easily as the moon conjuncts Mercury.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19: Overnight heaviness looms as the moon squares Pluto and Saturn; deal with any impending emergencies and take a deep breath. The moon enters focused Scorpio this afternoon, which can leave us edgy but competent and ready to accomplish. It will be easier to relax after we’ve tackled worthy challenges.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20: Seek solitude this morning. Later today, reconnect and then cope with the real issues at hand as Mercury squares Pluto. If we get discouraged, let’s let the feelings flow and not project them. Avoid people who get mean when they’re stressed.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21: The moon in Sagittarius encourages us to get outside for the last day of summer. Be honest but choose to be kind. Our emotional needs can get out of sync and make us appear oblivious. Gently honor the heart.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22: Portals of opportunity open in time for the equinox; appreciate the beauty in one another and work toward balanced relationships. Whatever feels unfair can really tick us off and launch action as Mercury squares Saturn and opposes Mars over the next two days.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23: People can get pedantic, and minds will perseverate on a worry unless we put them to work. If someone is feeling grim or stuck, help put that determination to work. Make plans tonight as the moon enters Capricorn.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24: Watch for accidents and nasty comments this morning as Mercury opposes Mars. Let’s take our time rather than barrel straight ahead with word or deed. If someone wants a fight, we don’t have to give in; just witness a different perspective and refuse to engage. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
